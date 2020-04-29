BTS Unveils the ‘Break the Silence’ Docuseries Trailer and Tour Updates

On April 21, Big Hit Entertainment announced BTS will be dropping a new docuseries Break the Silence on May 12, 2020 at 9pm KST. Fans will be able to watch the docuseries on Weverse. Following the 351-day journey from “Love Yourself Speak Yourself” tour, the series will track BTS from the start of the “Love Yourself” tour in 2018 and into the extension of the tour with “Love Yourself Speak Yourself” in 2019.

The tour started off in sold-out arenas around the world and expanded to sold-out stadiums. The trailer for Break the Silence was released yesterday, giving us a glimpse of what’s to come, from the members goofing off backstage to more personal, vulnerable moments.

BTS is no stranger to docuseries – or documentaries, for that matter. On November 15, 2018, BTS released a docuseries on YouTube Premium titled Burn the Stage which followed the group on their 2017 “Wings” tour. Due to the popularity of that docuseries, BTS released it in limited theaters in October 2018 and again in December.

In August 2019, Bring the Soul: The Movie was released in theaters around the globe. The movie follows the group on their European leg of the “Love Yourself” tour in October 2018. The members of popular South Korean boy band were filmed on a rooftop in Paris discussing the tour, and moviegoers were also able to see behind the scenes footage.

In December 2019, BTS was named the highest-grossing tour group of the year, according to Billboard’s year-end report. BTS grossed an impressive $196.4 million over the course of the year, beating out legendary icons such as The Rolling Stones, Metallica, and KISS. The global phenoms came in 3rd overall behind Pink and Ed Sheeran.

Worth noting, it was announced by Big Hit entertainment yesterday via Weverse that the entire “Map of The Soul” tour, which was scheduled to kick off in Seoul, South Korea on April 11th, will be postponed. The Seoul stops were already canceled, and the North American part of the tour was postponed on March 26th. Yesterday’s announcement involved the rest of the tour, which had stops in Japan, London, Berlin, and Barcelona.

While fans await information on new dates, they were treated to Bang Bang Con on April 18th and 19th. The two-night event featured past BTS concerts live-streamed on YouTube. The streams brought in an impressive 50 million viewers across both days.

With this new docuseries fans will be treated to seven episodes while we all do our part to stay at home and stop the spread of Covid-19.







