CBS’s legal drama All Rise returns on Monday, May 4, 2020 with a groundbreaking episode shot via FaceTime, WebEx, Zoom, and other online Technology. The episode marks the first time a scripted dramatic series returns to production during the Covid-19 pandemic, with all cast and crew members taking special precautions as they shoot from cast members’ homes.

Airing on Monday, May 4th at 9pm ET/PT, All Rise episode 21 is directed by Michael M. Robin from a script by Greg Spottiswood and Gregory Nelson.

The cast of All Rise is led by Simone Missick as Lola Carmichael. Wilson Bethel is Mark Callan, Marg Helgenberger is Lisa Benner, Jessica Camacho is Emily Lopez, J. Alex Brinson is Luke Watkins, Lindsay Mendez is Sara Castillo, and Ruthie Ann Miles plays Sherri Kansky.

Dorian Missick, husband of series star Simone Missick, guest stars as DJ Tailwind. Spouses Mo McRae and Lex Scott Davis also guest star in the virtually produced episode as defendant Kurt Beto and his girlfriend, Rosa.

The Episode 21 Plot:

With Los Angeles under a mandatory shelter-in-place order and trials piling up, Judge Benner authorizes Judge Carmichael to preside over a virtual bench trial, a case regarding a dispute between brothers over a car. While Emily represents the defendant, Kurt Beto (McRae), Mark represents the prosecution, marking the first time he tries a case in Lola’s “court.”

Also, Mark and Quinn (Lindsey Gort) explore how to continue their romantic relationship while quarantined in separate homes; Judge Benner oversees court from afar and learns to cook; Sara finds temporary work as a food delivery driver; Luke and Emily’s relationship is taxed by separation, and germaphobe and type-A Sherri contends with the new world (dis)order.

Throughout it all, unknown dance party DJ Tailwind (Dorian Missick) offers a comforting, irreverent voice for all Angelenos in lockdown by sharing his music and thoughts via his laptop at home.







Details on All Rise, Courtesy of CBS:

“All Rise is a courthouse drama that follows the chaotic, hopeful and sometimes absurd lives of its judges, prosecutors and public defenders, as they work with bailiffs, clerks and cops to get justice for the people of Los Angeles amidst a flawed legal process. Among them is newly appointed Judge Lola Carmichael (Missick), a highly regarded and impressive deputy district attorney who doesn’t intend to sit back on the bench in her new role, but instead leans in, immediately pushing the boundaries and challenging the expectations of what a judge can be.”







