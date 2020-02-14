BTS Joins Jimmy Fallon for a Special ‘The Tonight Show’ Episode

Jimmy Fallon will be hosting a special The Tonight Show episode devoted to the South Korean boy band, BTS. The Monday, February 24, 2020 special telecast will include interviews and a performance by the band. Plus, BTS will join Fallon for a trip around New York City.

“We wanted to do something special for BTS and, at the same time, celebrate New York City. BTS really knocked it out of the park. You’re not going to believe how big and fun their performance is,” said Jimmy Fallon. “They took over Grand Central Terminal. It’s BTS on NBC from NYC at GCT…wait, this is getting weird, isn’t it? Just watch the show on Monday, Feb. 24.”

Fallon announced the special episode on February 6th and asked fans of the popular band to send in questions. In response to the request, #FallonAsksBTS trended at #1 worldwide.

BTS – RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook – first appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in 2018. With the upcoming February 24th episode, BTS will be added to the short list of artists including Justin Timberlake, Cher, Ariana Grande, and Miley Cyrus who’ve been featured in special “takeover” episodes.

BTS will release their much-anticipated new album Map of the Soul: 7 on February 21, 2020.