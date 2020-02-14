Five-time Grammy winner Billie Eilish just released her original theme song to the upcoming 25th James Bond film, No Time To Die. 18-year-old Eilish wrote and recorded “No Time To Die,” making her the youngest artist to have the honor of recording a Bond movie theme song.

The Bond theme song was produced by Billie Eilish’s brother, FINNEAS, as well as Stephen Lipson. Hans Zimmer and Matt Dunkley did the orchestral arrangements and Johnny Marr plays the guitar on the track.

“There are a chosen few who record a Bond theme. I am a huge fan of Billie and FINNEAS. Their creative integrity and talent are second to none and I cannot wait for audiences to hear what they’ve brought – a fresh new perspective whose vocals will echo for generations to come,” said director Cary Joji Fukunaga.

Commenting on her involvement, Eilish said, “It feels crazy to be a part of this in every way. To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honor. James Bond is the coolest film franchise ever to exist. I’m still in shock.”

“Writing the theme song for a Bond film is something we’ve been dreaming about doing our entire lives. There is no more iconic pairing of music and cinema than the likes of Goldfinger and Live and Let Die. We feel so so lucky to play a small role in such a legendary franchise, long live 007,” added FINNEAS.

Eilish is set to perform the song live at the Brit Awards on February 18th. She’ll be joined for the performance by FINNEAS, Hans Zimmer, and Johnny Marr.

No Time to Die starring Daniel Craig as the suave superspy opens in theaters on April 10, 2020. Also starring are Ralph Fiennes as M, Naomie Harris as Eve Moneypenny, Rory Kinnear as Tanner, Léa Seydoux as Madeleine Swann, Ben Whishaw as Q, and Jeffrey Wright as Felix Leiter. The cast also includes Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch, Billy Magnussen, Ana de Armas, David Dencik, Christoph Waltz, and Dali Benssalah.

Billie Eilish’s 2020 WHERE DO WE GO? North American Tour Dates:

03/09 – AmericanAirlines Arena – Miami, FL

03/10 – Amway Center – Orlando, FL

03/12 – PNC Arena – Raleigh, NC

03/13 – Wells Fargo Center – Philadelphia, PA

03/15 – Madison Square Garden – New York, NY

03/16 – Prudential Center – Newark, NJ

03/18 – Capital One Center – Washington, DC

03/19 – TD Garden – Boston, MA

03/20 – Barclays Center – Brooklyn, NY

03/23 – Little Caesars Arena – Detroit, MI

03/24 – United Center – Chicago, IL

03/25 – Bankers Life Fieldhouse – Indianapolis, IN

03/27 – Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN

03/28 – Enterprise Center – St. Louis, MO

04/03- The Forum – Los Angeles, CA

04/04 – The Forum – Los Angeles, CAx

04/05 – The Forum – Los Angeles, CA

04/07 – Chase Center – San Francisco, CA

04/08 – Golden 1 Center – Sacramento, CA

04/10 – Tacoma Dome – Seattle, WA

04/11 – Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena – Vancouver, BC

04/15 – Pepsi Center – Denver, CO

04/17 – CHI Health Center Omaha – Omaha, NE







