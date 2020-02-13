The Good Fight Season 4 Gets an April Premiere Date

CBS All Access’ critically acclaimed, award-winning drama The Good Fight will kick off its fourth season on Thursday, April 9, 2020. The new season will consist of 10 hour-long episodes available only to CBS All Access subscribers on demand.

The cast is led by Christine Baranski as Diane Lockhart, Cush Jumbo as Lucca Quinn, Delroy Lindo as Adrian Boseman, and Audra McDonald as Liz Reddick-Lawrence. Sarah Steele is Marissa Gold, Michael Boatman is Julius Cain, Nyambi Nyambi is Jay Dipersia, Zach Grenier is David Lee, and John Larroquette is Gavin Firth. Hugh Dancy will take on a recurring role in season four.

Robert King, Michelle King, and Phil Alden Robinson created the series, with Robert and Michelle King serve as showrunners. The Kings also executive produce with Ridley Scott, David W. Zucker, Brooke Kennedy, Liz Glotzer, William Finkelstein, and Jonathan Tolins.

The Season Four Plot, Courtesy of CBS All Access:

“Season four of The Good Fight finds Reddick, Boseman & Lockhart navigating a very different landscape. After they lost their biggest client, Chumhum, and their founding partner’s name was tarnished, Reddick, Boseman & Lockhart was forced to accept an offer by a huge multi-national law firm, STR Laurie, to become a small subsidiary. Suddenly, all of their decisions can be second-guessed by the giant firm that is literally on top of them.

While STR Laurie initially seem like benevolent overlords, we find Diane Lockhart and her colleagues chafing at their loss of independence.”







