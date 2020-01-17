New Singles Arrive from BTS, Jonas Bros, and More

The highly anticipated single titled “Black Swan” from the upcoming Map of the Soul: 7 by K-Pop megastars BTS arrived today, marking the first time the Korean artists have released a single ahead of an album release. Their normal MO is to drop the entire album at once. Along with the new single comes the Black Swan Art Film performed by the MN Dance Company.

More new singles dropping today include:

The Jonas Brothers – “What A Man Gotta Do”

Louis Tomlinson – “Walls”

Meghan Trainor – “Blink”

2 Chainz – “Dead Man Walking” ft. Future

Eminem has released a surprise album that no one saw coming called Music to Be Murdered By. Back in 2018, Eminem pulled this same stunt with his album Kamikaze, dropping it seemingly out of nowhere. Despite being a surprise release, Kamikaze went on to debut at number one on the Billboard 200 charts.

More new album releases includes:

Halsey – Manic which includes her hit song “Without Me.” Features on her album are Dominic Fick, Suga from BTS, and Alanis Morissette.

Mac Miller – Circles was released by his estate. Mac Miller passed away on September 7, 2018 of an accidental overdose.

Little Big Town – Nightfall is out today as well.

Bad Boys for Life – The soundtrack to the Will Smith/Martin Lawrence sequel featuring various artists arrives along with the film’s release.







