Evil Season 1 Finale: Photos and Preview of “Book 27”

CBS’s Evil is set to wrap up the first season on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 10pm ET/PT with an episode the cast describes as mind-boggling. Season one episode 13, “Book 27,” was directed by Michael Zinberg from a script by Patrick Ione Lloyd.

The first season’s finale guest stars include Euan Morton, Michael Cerveris, Darren Pettie, Samaria Nixon-Fleming, Kristen Connolly, Laura Heisler, and Patrick Page. Steve Routman, Ann Sanders, Mandi Masden, and Jane Dashow also guest star in episode 13.

Evil season one stars Katja Herbers (Westworld, The Leftovers) as Kristen Bouchard, Mike Colter (Luke Cage, The Good Wife) as David Acosta, Christine Lahti as Sheryl Luria, Aasif Mandvi (Blue Bloods, A Series of Unfortunate Events) as Ben Shakir, Michael Emerson (Person of Interest, Lost) as Leland Townsend, and Kurt Fuller is Dr. Boggs. Brooklyn Shuck (Rise, I Shudder) plays Lynn Bouchard, Skylar Gray (Me, Myself and I) is Lila Bouchard, Maddy Crocco is Lexis Bouchard, and Dalya Knapp plays Laura Bouchard.

“Book 27” Plot – David, Kristen and Ben assess whether a pregnant woman is possessed when she claims one of the twins she’s carrying is evil. Their investigation leads to a fertility clinic where they discover a connection to all of their encounters throughout the season. Also, Kristen questions one of her daughters’ capacity for evil upon realizing that she also used that fertility clinic.







The Season 1 Plot, Courtesy of CBS:

“Evil is a psychological mystery that examines the origins of evil along the dividing line between science and religion. The series focuses on a skeptical female psychologist who joins a priest-in-training and a carpenter as they investigate the Church’s backlog of unexplained mysteries, including supposed miracles, demonic possessions and hauntings. Their job is to assess if there’s a logical explanation or if something truly supernatural is at work.”