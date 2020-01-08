Yesterday, news broke about BTS’ new album titled Map of the Soul: 7 and set for release on February 21, 2020. 24 hours later and Big Hit Entertainment has released a map with a timeline of what’s to come before the release date.

The pre-release hype kicks off with a Comeback Trailer titled “Shadow” debuting on January 10th. In the past, their trailers are of a short song/video and feature one member of the group. As an example, for Map of the Soul: Persona the trailer (also named “Persona”) was done by the group’s leader, RM.

On January 17th, BTS will be releasing their first single (title unknown) with an art film performed by MN Dance Company. Dates along the way from January 9 – February 28 have a plethora of activities happening. During the period leading up to Map of the Soul: 7‘s release, “Connect, BTS” events will be taking place in London, Berlin, Buenos Aires, Seoul, and New York City. What exactly does this mean? Who knows, but you can be sure BTS fans are trying to figure it all out.

One thing’s for certain, if you’re new to BTS get ready for a wild ride. Their MO has always been mysterious and secretive leading up to the release of their albums. Whether you’re a new fan or one who’s been around for a while, you will not be bored leading up to the release date with so many activities going on.

Here is a list of what’s to come:

January 9 – Preorders

January 10 – Comeback Trailer: Shadow

January 14 – Connect, BTS: Online

January 14 – Connect, BTS: London

January 15 – Connect, BTS: Berlin

January 17 – 1st single Release & Art Film preformed by MN Dance Company

January 21 – Connect, BTS: Buenos Aries

January 28 – Connect, BTS: Seoul

February 3 – Comeback Trailer: EGO

February 5 – Connect, BTS: New York City

February 10 – Concept photos #1

February 11 – Concept photo #2

February 12 – Concept photos #3

February 13 – Concept photos #4

February 17 – Track list

February 21 – Album Release & Kinetic Manifesto Film Come Prima performed by BTS for Lead Single

February 28 – Official music video for Lead Single







