BTS and Katy Perry to Perform on ‘The Disney Holiday Singalong’

BTS, Katy Perry, and Adam Lambert are among the artists confirmed to entertain during The Disney Holiday Singalong airing Monday, November 30, 2020 at 8pm ET/PT on ABC. The singalong will also feature performances by Andrea Bocelli, Michael Bublé, Ciara, Chloe x Halle, Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert, Julianne Hough, Leslie Odom Jr., P!NK, and Kerry Washington.

In addition, the holiday special will include performances by Disney Theatrical Production’s Broadway casts of The Lion King and Aladdin as well as the North American Touring companies of Frozen. The Disney Holiday Singalong marks the first time the Disney on Broadway casts have returned to the New Amsterdam Theatre since Covid-19 shuttered theatres.

The casts will be singing “Let It Go” led by Caroline Bowman and Aisha Jackson. The number also features Tracee Beazer, Austin Colby, Lindiwe Dlamini, Olivia Donaldson, Bongi Duma, Nicholas Edwards, April Holloway, Ben Jeffrey, Nina LaFarga, Telly Leung, Isabelle McCalla, Paul HeeSang Miller, Kyle Mitchel, Nteliseng Nkhela, Amber Owens, Adam Perry, John Riddle, Ann Sanders, Dennis Stowe, L. Steven Taylor and Nicholas Ward.

Ryan Seacrest will host the music-filled holiday special which will provide on-screen lyrics so viewers will be able to sing along. The holiday special follows the success of The Disney Family Singalong and The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II which aired earlier this year.

The Disney Holiday Singalong Performances:

Andrea Bocelli – “Silent Night”

BTS – “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town”

Michael Bublé – “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas”

Ciara – “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree”

Chloe x Halle – “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?”

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert – “Hey Santa” and “Jingle Bells”

Julianne Hough – “Whistle While You Work” and “Let It Snow”

Adam Lambert – “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”

Leslie Odom Jr. – “What’s This?”

Katy Perry – “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” and “Cozy Little Christmas”

P!NK – “The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire)”

Kerry Washington – “Joy to the World”

Viewers will be encouraged to visit Disney.com/FeedTheLove during the special to learn more about how they can help families in need over the holidays.








