‘Servant’ Season 2 Teaser Arrives with New Season 2 Photos

Apple TV+ just released a new minute-long teaser for the upcoming second season of Servant, executive produced by two-time Oscar nominee M. Night Shyamalan (The Sixth Sense). The teaser shows the family searching for Jericho and teases more secrets will be revealed.

In addition to the trailer, Apple TV+ released three new photos from the much-anticipated new season. The 10 episode second season will premiere on January 15, 2021.

Returning cast members from the first season include Lauren Ambrose as Dorothy Turner, Toby Kebbell as Sean Turner, Nell Tiger Free as Leanne Grayson, and Rupert Grint as Julian Pearce.

BAFTA nominee Tony Basgallop created the series and executive produces with Shyamalan, Ashwin Rajan, Jason Blumenthal, Todd Black, and Steve Tisch.

The Plot, Courtesy of Apple TV+:

The half-hour psychological thriller follows a Philadelphia couple in mourning after an unspeakable tragedy creates a rift in their marriage and opens the door for a mysterious force to enter their home.

Following its suspenseful season one finale, the second season of the thriller takes a supernatural turn. As Leanne returns to the brownstone and her true nature is revealed, a darker future for all lies ahead.