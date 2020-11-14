‘Supernatural’ Season 15 Episode 19 Recap: “Inherit the Earth”

I always figured the last shot of The CW’s Supernatural would be of Sam and Dean together heading to another destination in their Impala. What I didn’t think was that we’d be getting this scene in the penultimate episode. Season 15 episode 19, “Inherit the Earth,” seems to be the finale of all events that have happened so far, as the Winchesters finally deal with Chuck once and for all.

Things start with Dean (Jensen Ackles) meeting up with Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Jack (Alexander Calvert) and telling them about Castiel’s sacrifice. The boys head into a diner that’s completely empty. In fact, everything around them is deserted because Chuck’s made every person on the entire planet disappear. Sam’s prepared to give up since the boys are otherwise looking at a lifetime of living on a deserted world with no one around. Unfortunately, Chuck (Rob Benedict) isn’t in the mood for listening to them, even turning down Sam and Dean’s offer to kill themselves as Chuck had wanted.

Chuck claims he’s moved on from that vision of his story and now just wants the boys to wander around aimlessly with no one to save and nowhere to go.

Following a few days of moping around, the boys decide to investigate Jack’s feeling that they need to head somewhere. Along the way, as they stop at a gas station Dean’s ecstatic to find a dog that hasn’t been wiped away. This happiness is short-lived as Chuck appears and makes the dog vanish too, even waving at Dean from afar in amusement. For some reason, this cruel prank made me laugh, which I suppose is the point for Chuck who finds humor in such petty acts.

They end up at a church where they run into none other than Michael (Jake Abel). And yes, it’s just Michael because Adam was also killed by Chuck in the Rapture. Dean quips that the poor guy never caught a break and I totally agree, the younger son of John Winchester seriously had the worst life ever. Sam and Dean don’t really care about their brother, though, as they enlist Michael’s help in reading Chuck’s death book back at the Men of Letters HQ.

It turns out Michael has no clue how to read it since only Death can. Dean suddenly gets a call from Castiel and rushes to the door to let him in, only to find Lucifer (Mark Pellegrino)! The Devil instantly gets to his signature brand of jokes and reveals he pretended to be Castiel so Dean would let him in. Lucifer claims the Empty resurrected him to bring the death book back. He then conjures up a restrained Reaper and kills her, at which point she’s resurrected to become the new Death since she was the first Reaper to die after Billie’s demise. He tells the boys this Reaper will read the book and tell them how to kill Chuck.

In true Lucifer fashion, though, he doesn’t take long before betraying everyone again by killing Death (I have no idea where he got the power to do that), revealing that it was Chuck who resurrected him so he could get the book to him. He even taunts Michael by telling him he’s God’s favorite now.

Michael isn’t too pleased with this, and, after initially losing to Lucifer in their fight, surprises him from behind when Lucifer’s on his villainous monologue and stabs him with an archangel blade. I was sad to see Lucifer die right after he returned; he really is my favorite villain in the series. At least that apocalypse storyline from season five has finally been concluded with Michael killing his brother.

With the book having shown how to beat Chuck, the group heads outside to finish the spell. However, Chuck arrives when it turns out Michael tipped him off. He still has his daddy issues and wants to be God’s favorite again. Chuck doesn’t really care for this, though, as he’s still sour about Michael’s initial betrayal. Michael’s whimpering pleas have no effect and Chuck kills his own son. He then turns his attention to Sam and Dean, telling them that waiting for their suffering wasn’t really fun to watch and he’s decided to simply kill them now.

On this occasion, he’s willing to get his hands dirty and proceeds to absolutely wallop the Winchesters with relentless lefts and rights. However, the boys keep getting up each time despite Chuck outright breaking their bones. Eventually, Chuck becomes apprehensive when the boys start laughing in his face. He sees Jack and tries to kill him but fails. Jack then grabs hold of Chuck and absorbs all his power, leaving God as a mortal.

The brothers then explain that they concocted this plan when they saw that Michael wanted to betray them. They’d earlier noticed that Jack was absorbing energy all around himself as a side effect of the bomb Billie had turned him into. Jack had absorbed the powers of Michael and Lucifer during their fight and then taken on God’s powers when he was too busy beating the brothers up.

Chuck actually finds all this fascinating, happily accepting his death at the hands of the brothers because he thinks it’s a very good story ending. Too bad the brothers don’t feel the same way, as they leave Chuck all alone, deserted and a mortal, claiming his punishment is to be powerless and die as an old man with no one to remember him.

Jack then brings every human back as if nothing ever happened. Dean’s initial happiness at having the new God living with them is shattered when Jack tells the brothers he’s not going with them. He has Amara inside him and she’s in harmony with him. With all these powers he’s realized that it’s better to leave humanity to their own devices and he will be leaving.

When Sam asks how they could talk to him again, Jack tells him he’ll be in everything around them and that they could feel him through the world. He then waves farewell and disappears into the air.

At the HQ, the brothers think of what they’ll be doing now that they’re on their own and won’t have to worry about any problems since Chuck doesn’t write their story anymore. They share a brief hug and head off for a drive, as the camera pans to the table showing the names of Jack and Castiel carved next to those of Sam, Dean, and Mary. We then get a pretty extended montage of the Winchesters and every significant character they’ve encountered in the last 15 years.

If I didn’t know there was one more episode to follow, I’d be convinced this was the ending. For the first time ever, I have no idea what to expect from a Supernatural finale, which is incredible since the next episode is the series finale. Let’s see what surprises are in store next week for my final ever watch of Supernatural.







