BTS Sets Up 4 Stadium Concerts in Las Vegas

K-pop superstars BTS are adding four stadium concerts to their “Permission to Dance on Stage” tour, announcing they’re set to play four dates at Allegiant Stadium – home of the Las Vegas Raiders – which seats 65,000 people. The confirmed concert dates are April 8, 9, 15, and 16, 2022.

BTS will also host the in-person live broadcast event “Live Play in Las Vegas,” similar to what they did during their sold-out Los Angeles concerts. “Live Play in Las Vegas” will be held on all four dates at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Registration is now open at Ticketmaster to purchase tickets for just-added Las Vegas stadium shows. Registration ends on Saturday, February 26pm PT. For more information, visit Weverse.

The Las Vegas news comes hot on the tail of their recently announced concert dates in their home country, South Korea. BTS hasn’t performed in South Korea in over two years due to Covid-19 and South Korea’s stricter guidelines for COVID which prohibited live concerts.

The BTS South Korea concerts will take place under strict restrictions. South Korea’s Ministry of Culture will allow the group to have 15,000 in-person attendees at each concert, meaning a total of 45,000 attendees will be allowed to see the group perform live at the outdoor Seoul Olympic Stadium. The South Korea concerts will take place on March 10, 12, and 13, 2022. In addition, the March 10th and 13th concerts will be live broadcast online. Fans can catch the March 12th concert in cinemas worldwide.

BTS returned to touring in the United States this past November after being forced to take time out by the COVID-19 pandemic. The popular group returned to the stage by selling out four nights at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium, the location of 2022’s Super Bowl won by the LA Rams.

The Grammy-nominated group announced after their LA concerts they would be taking an extended break until further notice. March will kick off their “return” from a well-deserved break. The group’s expected to be part of the 2022 Grammys that were pushed back from January to April 3rd due to Omicron. No official announcement has been made by their label Big Hit Music or the Grammys, but fans pointed out the big show was moved from LA to Las Vegas. In addition, fans also noticed in the concert news that at the bottom of the Weverse announcement it states, “We place the artists’ and fans health as our top priority in order to keep the 64th Grammy Awards participation and ‘BTS’ Permission to Dance on Stage – LAS VEGAS’ concert as safe as possible.”







