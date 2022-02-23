FX’s first teaser trailer for Under the Banner of Heaven introduces Andrew Garfield’s Detective Pyre as a Mormon elder whose investigation of a double murder leads him to question his faith and his community. The limited series is inspired by Jon Krakauer’s true crime bestseller and will air later this year on Hulu.

In addition to two-time Oscar nominee Andrew Garfield as Detective Pyre, the ensemble includes Daisy Edgar-Jones (Normal People) as Brenda, Sam Worthington (Avatar) as Ron Lafferty, Denise Gough (the upcoming Rogue One prequel series) as Dianna Lafferty, and Billy Howle (The Serpent) as Allen Lafferty. Wyatt Russell (Lodge 49) is Dan Lafferty, Gil Birmingham (Yellowstone) is Bill Taba, Adelaide Clemens (Rectify) plays Rebecca Pyre, Rory Culkin (Halston) is Samuel Lafferty, and Seth Numrich (Turn) is Robin Lafferty.

Chloe Pirrie (Kindred) plays Matilda Lafferty, Sandra Seacat (Enlightened) is Josie Pyre, and Christopher Heyerdahl (Van Helsing) is Ammon Lafferty.

The much-anticipated limited series was created by Academy Award-winner Dustin Lance Black (Milk). Black executive produces along with Gillian Berrie (Hell or High Water, Starred Up) and Imagine Television’s Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, and Anna Culp. In addition, Aggregate Films’ Jason Bateman (Ozark) and Michael Costigan (A Teacher), along with David Mackenzie (Hell or High Water), executive produce. Mackenzie also directs.

FX released the following description of the limited series:

A devout detective’s faith is tested as he investigates a brutal murder that seems to be connected to an esteemed Utah family’s spiral into LDS fundamentalism and their distrust in the government. Andrew Garfield stars as Detective Pyre, an LDS elder who is committed to his Church and family but begins to question some of the Church’s teachings through his contact with a suspected murderer. Daisy Edgar-Jones plays a young faithful Mormon who is the victim of a brutal murder.







