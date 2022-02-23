‘The Andy Warhol Diaries’ Trailer Offers a Peek Into Warhol’s Private Life

The trailer for The Andy Warhol Diaries begins by declaring Warhol’s greatest work of art was the artist himself. The six-part documentary series explores the world of Warhol by bringing to life his diary via AI technology approved by the Andy Warhol Foundation.

Ryan Murphy executive produces and Andrew Rossi directs the docuseries which will reveal parts of Warhol’s life kept hidden from the public. Additional executive producers include Josh Braun, Stanley Buchthal, Andrew Rossi, Alexis Martin Woodall, and Scott Robertson.

Netflix has set a March 9, 2022 premiere date for the documentary series.

The Andy Warhol Diaries Description, Courtesy of Netflix:

From executive producer Ryan Murphy and director Andrew Rossi, this breathtakingly expansive, six-part portrait of a legend chronicles the remarkable life of Andy Warhol from the intimate vantage point offered by the artist’s own posthumously published diaries. Beginning with his childhood in Pittsburgh, the series traces Warhol’s almost unbelievably diverse journey fluidly moving between mediums and through eras as an artist — both revered and reviled — director, publisher, TV producer, scene maker, celebrity, and much more.

While he was a larger-than-life figure, Warhol was intensely private regarding his personal life. This series truly reveals much about the very complex man through his own words — often in his own voice through the use of cutting-edge AI techniques — and those who worked, created, and played alongside him from the subversive to the mainstream, from John Waters to Rob Lowe.

Executive produced by Murphy, Josh Braun, Stanley Buchthal, Alexis Martin Woodall, Scott Robertson and Rossi and written and directed by Rossi, The Andy Warhol Diaries deftly validates Warhol’s belief that the idea is not to live forever but to create art that will.