‘Evil’ Earns an Early Season 3 Renewal from Paramount+

Paramount+ has confirmed Evil will be back for a third season, announcing today the series’ renewal just three episodes into the second season’s debut on the subscription streaming service. Season two premiered on June 20, 2021 and has become one of Paramount+’s top acquisition drivers.

The first season of the crime drama aired on CBS and is currently available to stream on Paramount+. The streaming service reports Evil season two has gained viewers compared to season one.

Katja Herbers and Mike Colter return to lead the season two cast as Kristen Bouchard and David Acosta, respectively. Aasif Mandvi reprises his role as Ben Shakir, Michael Emerson plays Leland Townsend, Christine Lahti is Sheryl, and Kurt Fuller is Dr. Boggs. Brooklyn Shuck stars as Lynn Bouchard, Skylar Gray is Lila Bouchard, Maddy Crocco is Lexis Bouchard, and Dalya Knapp plays Laura Bouchard.

Season two consists of 13 episodes, with new episodes dropping on Sundays.

Robert King, Michelle King, Liz Glotzer, Rockne S. O’Bannon, and Nelson McCormick executive produce. Evil‘s produced by CBS Studios in association with King Size Productions.

The Plot, Courtesy of Paramount+:

Evil is a psychological mystery that examines the origins of evil along the dividing line between science and religion. The series focuses on a skeptical female psychologist who joins a priest-in-training and a contractor as they investigate the church’s backlog of unexplained mysteries, including supposed miracles, demonic possessions, and hauntings. Their job is to assess if there is a logical explanation or if something truly supernatural is at work.

The second season brings evil closer to home. Kristen struggles with her darker nature, while David suffers temptation as he gets closer to his ordination. Meanwhile, Ben is visited by night terrors that prey on his greatest fears.







