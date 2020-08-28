Carrie Underwood’s released her My Gift tracklist and announced the album’s very special guest artist, her son Isaiah. The Country superstar is set to release her first-ever Christmas album on digital and CD on September 25, 2020, followed by a release on vinyl on October 30th. Additionally, an exclusive version of the My Gift CD and special white vinyl, with a bonus Christmas card from Underwood, will be available only at Target.

New merchandise bundles are also available in the official pre-order store. Pre-orders for My Gift begin today.

Grammy Award-winning producer, mixer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Greg Wells produced and arranged the album. Wells has written and produced some of the best-selling and highest-charting tracks of the past 15 years for such artists as Adele, Celine Dion, Keith Urban, and P!nk, as well as the worldwide smash The Greatest Showman soundtrack.

Underwood’s My Gift features a world-class orchestra led by David Campbell. Pulling out all the stops for this Christmas album, acclaimed gospel quartet The McCrary Sisters – who have performed backing vocals on previous Underwood songs including “Choctaw County Affair” and “The Champion” – will also be heard on the album.

“I’ve always wanted to make a Christmas album and it’s been a long time coming,” stated Underwood. “I knew this would be my next music project after wrapping my tour last year, and I think it’s turned out to be the perfect time for an album like this, in this period of such personal and spiritual reflection. For me, it’s more important than ever to focus on the true meaning of Christmas in a project like this. Even though it has been a tough year for all of us, sometimes I feel like the greatest realizations can be inspired by the most difficult times, and make us more grateful for the things we do have and for what truly matters.”

The tracklist for My Gift includes the new original song “Let There Be Peace” available now as wel as a track with Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Award winner John Legend on the classic song, “Hallelujah.”



My Gift Tracklist:

Joyful, Joyful, We Adore Thee (Traditional) O Come All Ye Faithful (Traditional) Let There Be Peace (Carrie Underwood, Brett James, David Garcia) Little Drummer Boy (featuring Isaiah Fisher) (Harry Simeone, Henry Onorati, Katherine Davis) Sweet Baby Jesus (Carrie Underwood, Brett James, David Garcia) Hallelujah (with John Legend) (John Stephens, Toby Gad) O Holy Night (Traditional) Mary, Did You Know? (Buddy Greene, Mark Lowry) Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas (Ralph Blane, Hugh Martin) Away In A Manger (Traditional) Silent Night (Traditional)

In addition to the new album, the seven-time Grammy Award-winner and multi-platinum recording artist is back singing NBC’s Sunday Night Football theme song. The popular football broadcast has been primetime television’s number one program for an unprecedented nine consecutive years. The new season kicks off September 13, 2020 with the Dallas Cowboys taking on the Los Angeles Rams.

Working within social distancing parameters, the 2020 Sunday Night Football show open was uniquely produced without extras in a studio or stadium, while also celebrating the millions who watch the games. “We are excited about this year’s new collaboration with Carrie, including scenes in the recording studio, and look forward to uniquely incorporating the game’s great fans,” said Tripp Dixon, creative director of the SNF show open.







