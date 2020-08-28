NBC Fall 2020 Premiere Dates: ‘This Is Us,’ ‘The Blacklist,’ and More

NBC’s launching six of its dramatic series – This Is Us, Law & Order: SVU, The Blacklist, and the three Chicago shows – in November, just slightly delayed from their normal September and October start dates. Covid-19 shook up the network’s schedule, delaying the premiere of scripted series and making actually shooting episodes a challenge.

The network’s upcoming fall primetime lineup kicks off on September 1st with the premiere of the Canadian medical drama, Transplant. September also finds new seasons of American Ninja Warrior, NBC Sunday Night Football, and Dateline NBC making their debuts. In addition, the reboot of the Weakest Link game show joins the network’s primetime schedule in September.

October premieres include the launch of the new season of The Voice featuring coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton, and Gwen Stefani on the 19th. Ellen’s Game of Games will kick off with a two-hour premiere on October 6th. Season six of the critically acclaimed comedy Superstore premieres on October 22nd, and the first season of the scripted comedy Connecting… from Blindspot executive producer Martin Gero debuts on October 1st.

Fans of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Good Girls, Making It, Manifest, New Amsterdam, and Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist will have to wait until 2021 for those shows to return. NBC will also be premiering new series Kenan, Law & Order: Organized Crime, Mr. Mayor, That’s My Jam, Small Fortune, True Story, Who Do You Think You Are? and Young Rock in 2021.

SEPTEMBER

“Transplant” (Tuesday, 9/1, 10-11 p.m.)

“American Ninja Warrior” (Monday, 9/7, 8-10 p.m.)

“NBC Sunday Night Football” (Thursday, 9/10 and Sunday, 9/13, 8:20 p.m.)

“Weakest Link” (Monday, 9/28, 10-11 p.m.)

“Dateline NBC” (Friday, 9/25, 10-11 p.m.)

OCTOBER

“Connecting … ” (Thursday, 10/1, 8:30-9 p.m.)

“Ellen’s Game of Games” (Tuesday, 10/6, 8-10 p.m., then shifting to 9-10 p.m. on 10/13)

“The Voice” (Monday, 10/19, 8-10 p.m., Tuesday, 10/20, 8-10 p.m. then switches to 8-9 p.m. on 10/27)

“Superstore” (Thursday, 10/22, 8-8:30 p.m.)

NOVEMBER

“This Is Us” (Tuesday, 11/10, 9-11 p.m.; returns to 9-10 p.m. on 11/17)

“Chicago Med” (Wednesday, 11/11, 8-9 p.m.)

“Chicago Fire” (Wednesday, 11/11, 9-10 p.m.)

“Chicago P.D.” (Wednesday, 11/11, 10-11 p.m.)

“Law & Order: SVU” (Thursday, 11/12, 9-10 p.m.)

“The Blacklist” (Friday, 11/13, 8-9 p.m.)







