Carrie Underwood’s Christmas Special Arrives on December 3rd

HBO Max has set a Thursday, December 3, 2020 premiere date for Carrie Underwood’s My Gift: A Christmas Special From Carrie Underwood. The special celebrates the holidays and will feature songs from her just-released Christmas album, My Gift.

“I’m thrilled to be collaborating with Playtone and HBO Max to bring My Gift to life,” said Underwood. “Just like the album, I hope this special will help bring some much-needed joy and become part of the soundtrack to people’s holiday festivities this year as it streams throughout the season and beyond.”

Emmy nominee Sandra Restrepo directed the special, with Underwood, Ann Edelblute, Gary Goetzman, and Tom Hanks executive producing.

“This special is an homage to the classic, timeless holiday specials, highlighting the vocal gifts of the incomparable Carrie Underwood,” stated producer Goetzman. “She’s an artist who transcends genres and shows here why audiences love her around the world.”

Underwood’s My Gift debuted in the top spot on Billboard’s Country, Christian, and Holiday charts. It also earned the #1 spot on the UK Country chart and the Canadian Country chart.

Underwood’s full-length Christmas album was released in September and features the following tracks:

Joyful, Joyful, We Adore Thee (Traditional) O Come All Ye Faithful (Traditional) Let There Be Peace (Carrie Underwood, Brett James, David Garcia) Little Drummer Boy (featuring Isaiah Fisher) (Harry Simeone, Henry Onorati, Katherine Davis) Sweet Baby Jesus (Carrie Underwood, Brett James, David Garcia) Hallelujah (with John Legend) (John Stephens, Toby Gad) O Holy Night (Traditional) Mary, Did You Know? (Buddy Greene, Mark Lowry) Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas (Ralph Blane, Hugh Martin) Away In A Manger (Traditional) Silent Night (Traditional)

My Gift: A Christmas Special From Carrie Underwood Description, Courtesy of HBO Max:

In the Max Original, Underwood performs a combination of beloved traditional favorites celebrating the joy and hopefulness of the holiday, as well as new original material from her first-ever full-length Christmas album My Gift, which was released earlier this fall. On the special, she is accompanied by her band, as well as a live orchestra and choir, conducted by Underwood’s longtime friend, Emmy® Award-winning musical director Rickey Minor.

The special features many heartfelt moments and performances, including a duet with John Legend, singing “Hallelujah,” an original song he co-wrote with Toby Gad, which appears on her My Gift album. Viewers will also get an inside look behind the scenes of Underwood recording “Little Drummer Boy” with her five-year-old son Isaiah.







