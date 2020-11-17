‘S.W.A.T’ Season 4 Episode 3 Preview: Photos, Plot, and Cast

Michael Beach guest stars as Darryl’s father on season four episode three of CBS’s S.W.A.T.. Episode three, “The Black Hand Man,” will air on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 10pm ET/PT.

Shemar Moore leads the cast as Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson, Alex Russell plays Jim Street, Jay Harrington is David “Deacon” Kay, and Lina Esco plays Christina “Chris” Alonso. Kenny Johnson stars as Dominique Luca, David Lim is Victor Tan, Patrick St. Esprit is Commander Robert Hicks, and Amy Farrington plays Lieutenant Piper Lynch.

Recurring season four cast members include Bre Blair as Annie Kay, Obba Babatundé as Daniel Harrelson, Sr., Deshae Frost as Darryl, Rochelle Aytes as Nichelle, Susan Chuang as Chan Fei, Chris L. McKenna as DEA Agent Simons, and David Gautreaux as Edward Yannick.

Adam Aalderks, Lyndie Greenwood, Gareth Williams, Tacey Adams, Abigail Marlowe, Jully Lee, Alexandria Bedria, Hunter Sansone, Al Sapienza, and Gilbert Glenn Brown guest star in episode three. Douglas Aarniokoski directed from a script by Aaron Rahsaan Thomas and Matthew T. Brown.

“The Black Hand Man” Plot: Hondo is conflicted when Leroy (Michael Beach), his incarcerated childhood friend and Darryl’s (Frost) father, asks him to speak on his behalf at a parole hearing. Also, SWAT helps the FBI track down a mob informant on the run from the crime family he is meant to testify against, and the team dynamic becomes complicated when Street and Tan sign up for a leadership competition Chris has been training months for.