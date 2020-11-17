‘Supernatural’ Finale: Photos, Plot, and Trailer for the Series’ Last Episode

And here we go…the series finale of The CW’s Supernatural has released new photos featuring the Winchester Brothers on the road for one last time. Season 15 episode 20 will air on November 19, 2020 at 9pm ET/PT following the one-hour special, Supernatural: The Long Road Home.

The special celebrates the series’ lengthy run and will feature interviews with Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles, Misha Collins, and Alexander Calvert. Creator Eric Kripke and executive producers Robert Singer and Andrew Dabb will also appear in the special as will special guest stars Jim Beaver, Samantha Smith, Ruth Connell, Kim Rhodes, and Mark Sheppard.

The final season cast includes Jared Padalecki as Sam Winchester, Jensen Ackles as Dean Winchester, Misha Collins as Castiel, and Alexander Calvert as Jack.

Robert Singer had the honor of directing the series finale from a script by Andrew Dabb.

“Carry On” Plot: THE END – After 15 seasons, the longest-running sci-fi series in the US is coming to an end. Baby, it’s the final ride for saving people and hunting things.

Details on Supernatural Season 15, Courtesy of The CW:

“The epic journey of the Winchester brothers comes to a close as Supernatural enters its final season. Sam and Dean and the angel Castiel have conquered monsters, demons, Heaven and Hell, and in the show’s 14th season, the Winchesters grappled with the Archangel Michael possessing Dean.

In a valiant act, Sam and Dean’s surrogate son Jack destroyed his soul to redeem his adoptive father. But this proved to be a fatal error, leading to the accidental death of Mary Winchester. The 14th season also featured the return of John Winchester (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) for the show’s historic 300th episode.

Now, heading into their 15th season, Sam and Dean find themselves facing a threat beyond anything they’ve ever grappled with… anything they’ve ever imagined: God himself.”







