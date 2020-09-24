Carrie Underwood Sets Up a Holiday Special at HBO Max

Seven-time Grammy Award winner Carrie Underwood will be spreading holiday cheer with her own HBO Max holiday special. Underwood will launch My Gift – her first full-length Christmas album – on September 25th (vinyl version arriving on October 30th), and the just-announced special will feature songs from that holiday album.

HBO Max’s announcement did not include an air date for the special.

“Carrie Underwood is a multi-faceted talent and we are thrilled to be partnering with her and our friends at Playtone to bring a dose of holiday cheer,” stated Sarah Aubrey, head of original content, HBO Max.

“The journey of writing and recording this album started last year when I finished my tour and we could have never anticipated the circumstances we would be in this year,” said Carrie Underwood. “Creating this album has been good for my heart and I’m thrilled to get to share it with the world and to bring it to life with Playtone and HBO Max.”

According to HBO Max, Underwood’s holiday special will include a live orchestra and choir, with the popular five-time CMA Female Vocalist of the Year singing new material along with traditional holiday favorites.

Playtone’s Gary Goetzman and Tom Hanks are executive producing along with Carrie Underwood and her manager, Ann Edelblute.

My Gift Tracklist:

Joyful, Joyful, We Adore Thee (Traditional) O Come All Ye Faithful (Traditional) Let There Be Peace (Carrie Underwood, Brett James, David Garcia) Little Drummer Boy (featuring Isaiah Fisher) (Harry Simeone, Henry Onorati, Katherine Davis) Sweet Baby Jesus (Carrie Underwood, Brett James, David Garcia) Hallelujah (with John Legend) (John Stephens, Toby Gad) O Holy Night (Traditional) Mary, Did You Know? (Buddy Greene, Mark Lowry) Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas (Ralph Blane, Hugh Martin) Away In A Manger (Traditional) Silent Night (Traditional)







