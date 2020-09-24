Hulu Announces New York Comic Con’s “Metaverse” Panels

Hulu will be hosting panels for Woke, Books of Blood, Monsterland, Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K., Animaniacs, and Helstrom during New York Comic Con’s “Metaverse.” With the Covid-19 pandemic still raging, New York Comic Con followed in line with the San Diego Comic-Con and other big pop culture events and has gone virtual this year. More than 250,000 normally attend the annual event held at the Javits Center in New York, and packing that many people together simply isn’t safe during an ongoing pandemic.

Hulu’s panels are spread out over the four-day event which runs Thursday, October 8th through Sunday, October 11th. All panels will be available to stream for free on New York Comic Con’s official YouTube channel and FindTheMetaverse.com.

Hulu’s 2020 New York Comic Con Lineup:

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 8th

Hulu’s Woke | In Conversation with Cast and Executive Producers of Timely New Show

• Thursday, October 8th from 7:15 PM – 7:45 PM ET / 4:15 PM – 4:45 PM PT

• Join the Cast and Executive Producers from the hit Hulu & Sony Pictures Television series WOKE for an in-depth discussion about the show and why it is so relevant for today’s times. Moderated by Davey D, a nationally-recognized Hip Hop historian and host of Hard Knock Radio on KPFA in Berkeley, CA, panelists include cast members Lamorne Morris, T. Murph, and Blake Anderson, and Executive Producers Marshall Todd (Co-Creator), Keith Knight (Co-Creator), Jay Dyer(Showrunner) and Maurice “Mo” Marable (Director).

• All 8 episodes of Woke are currently available to stream on Hulu.

From the Nightmares of Clive Barker, Join in on a Screening and Conversation with the Cast and Creator of Hulu’s BOOKS OF BLOOD

• Thursday, October 8th from 8:40 PM – 11:05 PM ET / 5:40 PM – 8:05 PM PT

• Step into uncharted and forbidden territory, joining the cast and creator of Hulu’s upcoming film BOOKS OF BLOOD for a screening and conversation around the film. Based on Clive Barker’s acclaimed horror anthology, the film will take audiences on a journey through three uncanny tales tangled in space and time. Moderated by Meagan Navarro of Bloody Disgusting, panelists include Director Brannon Braga, and cast Britt Robertson, Rafi Gavron, Anna Friel, Freda Foh Shen, and Yul Vazquez.

• The film will premiere on Hulu on October 7th.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 9th

Conversation and Behind-The-Scenes Look at Hulu’s New Horror Series Monsterland

• Friday, October 9th from 7:55 PM – 8:25 PM ET / 4:55 PM – 5:35 PM PT

• You can’t escape what lives within! Discover the monsters and unpack the thought-provoking tales brought to life in Hulu’s new series, Monsterland, based on the collection of short stories from Nathan Ballingrud’s “North American Lake Monsters.” Join cast members Jonathan Tucker, Taylor Schilling, Kelly Marie Tran, and Mike Colter, and creator/showrunner Mary Laws as they delve into the nightmares and share a look at what happened behind-the-scenes. Moderated by Mashable’s Alexis Nedd.

• All 8 episodes of Monsterland premiere Friday, October 2nd on Hulu.

Cast of Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. Reveals First Look At Hulu’s New Animated Series

• Friday, October 9th from 8:30 PM – 9:00 PM ET / 5:30 PM – 6:00 PM PT

• Everyone’s favorite big-headed, egomaniacal supervillain is coming to Hulu! Get an exclusive first look at the upcoming adult animated series, Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K., hear from creators Patton Oswalt and Jordan Blum and meet our hilarious cast of characters voiced by Aimee Garcia, Ben Schwartz and Melissa Fumero.

Watch the Exclusive Sneak-Peek of Hulu’s Helstrom

• Friday, October 9th from 9:05 PM – 9:50 PM ET / 6:05 PM – 6:50 PM PT

• Get an exclusive sneak-peek at the first 10-minutes of Hulu’s Helstrom followed by a conversation with showrunner Paul Zbyszewski and cast – Tom Austen, Sydney Lemmon, Elizabeth Marvel, Ariana Guerra, June Carryl and Alain Uy – where they discuss what went into bringing this twisted comic to life and answer fans’ burning questions. Moderated by TV Guide Magazine’s Damian Holbrook.

• All 10 episodes of Helstrom premiere Friday, October 16th on Hulu.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 11th

It’s time for AN-I-MAN-IACS! Voice Cast & Producer Panel

• Sunday, October 11th from 1:05 PM – 1:35 PM ET / 10:05 AM – 10:35 AM PT

• The Warner brothers, Yakko and Wakko, and the Warner sister Dot are heading home to the Warner Bros. Water Tower. But first they’re making a quick stop at NY Comic Con to give the fans an exclusive first look at their brand-new series coming soon to Hulu. Join executive producer Wellesley Wild, co-executive producer Gabe Swarr and voice cast members Rob Paulsen, Tress MacNeille, Jess Harnell and Maurice LaMarche for a lively panel – moderated by TV Guide Magazine’s Damian Holbrook – that will most definitely be zany to the max. Animaniacs is produced by Amblin Television in association with Warner Bros. Animation and premieres on Hulu on Friday, November 20.

• All 13 episodes of Animaniacs will premiere on Hulu on November 20th.







