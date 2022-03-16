CMT Music Awards 2022 Nominees: Kane Brown Tops the Fan-Voted List

Kane Brown tops the list of 2022 CMT Music Awards nominees, earning nominations in categories including Video of the Year (“One Mississippi”), Male Video of the Year (“One Mississippi”), and CMT Performance of the Year (“Three Wooden Crosses from 2021 CMT Artists of the Year). Kelsea Ballerini and Mickey Guyton along with CMT Music Awards newcomers BRELAND and Cody Johnson also scored multiple nominations for Country music’s only fan-voted awards show.

This year’s list of nominees include 10 newcomers to the CMT Music Awards. BRELAND, Brittney Spencer, Cody Johnson, Caitlyn Smith, Elvie Shane, MacKenzie Porter, Priscilla Block, Tenille Arts, H.E.R., and Paul Klein of LANY will be competing in the Country music awards show for the first time.

Nominee Kelsea Ballerini returns to co-host along with first-time co-host Anthony Mackie (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier). Nashville’s hosting the show which will air live on Monday, April 11, 2022 on CBS beginning at 8pm ET/PT (tape-delayed on the West Coast).

Voting is now open at vote.cmt.com.

2022 CMT MUSIC AWARDS NOMINEES:

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video of the year; awarded to the artist (male, female, group/duo or collaboration). Top nominees, from the first round of voting, will be announced on April 4. Final nominees, from the second round of voting, will be announced on show day, April 11. Final voting will be determined via social media and announced as the final category during the live show.

• Brandi Carlile – “Right On Time”

• Cody Johnson – “‘Til You Can’t”

• Cole Swindell & Lainey Wilson – “Never Say Never”

• Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood – “If I Didn’t Love You”

• Kacey Musgraves – “justified”

• Kane Brown – “One Mississippi”

• Kelsea Ballerini feat. Kenny Chesney – “half of my hometown”

• Luke Combs – “Forever After All”

• Maren Morris – “Circles Around This Town”

• Mickey Guyton – “Remember Her Name”

• Miranda Lambert – “If I Was A Cowboy”

• Taylor Swift feat. Chris Stapleton – “I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)”

FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

• Brandi Carlile – “Right On Time”

• Gabby Barrett – “Footprints On The Moon”

• Kacey Musgraves – “justified”

• Maren Morris – “Circles Around This Town”

• Mickey Guyton – “Remember Her Name”

• Miranda Lambert – “If I Was A Cowboy”

• Tenille Arts – “Back Then, Right Now”

MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

• Cody Johnson – “’Til You Can’t”

• Eric Church – “Heart On Fire”

• Kane Brown – “One Mississippi”

• Luke Bryan – “Waves”

• Luke Combs – “Forever After All”

• Thomas Rhett – “Country Again”

• Walker Hayes – “Fancy Like”

GROUP/DUO VIDEO OF THE YEAR

• Brothers Osborne – “I’m Not For Everyone”

• Dan + Shay – “Steal My Love”

• Maddie & Tae – “Woman You Got”

• Old Dominion – “I Was On a Boat That Day”

• Parmalee – “Take My Name”

• Zac Brown Band – “Same Boat”



BREAKTHROUGH VIDEO OF THE YEAR, Presented by SONIC®

• BRELAND – “Cross Country”

• Caitlyn Smith feat. Old Dominion – “I Can’t”

• Elvie Shane – “My Boy”

• Parker McCollum – “To Be Loved By You”

• Priscilla Block – “Just About Over You”

• Tenille Arts – “Back Then, Right Now”

COLLABORATIVE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

• Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde – “Never Wanted To Be That Girl”

• Dustin Lynch feat. MacKenzie Porter – “Thinking ‘Bout You”

• Nelly & Florida Georgia Line – “Lil Bit”

• Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood – “If I Didn’t Love You”

• Jimmie Allen & Brad Paisley – “Freedom Was A Highway”

• Jordan Davis feat. Luke Bryan – “Buy Dirt”

• Kelsea Ballerini feat. Kenny Chesney – “half of my hometown”

CMT PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

• Brothers Osborne – “Muskrat Greene/Dead Man’s Curve Medley (from CMT Campfire Sessions)”

• George Strait – “Is Anybody Goin’ to San Antone (from CMT GIANTS: Charley Pride)”

• H.E.R. feat. Chris Stapleton – “Hold On (from 2021 CMT Music Awards)”

• Kane Brown – “Three Wooden Crosses (from 2021 CMT Artists of the Year)”

• Kelsea Ballerini feat. Paul Klein of LANY – “I Quit Drinking (from 2021 CMT Music Awards)”

• Mickey Guyton feat. Gladys Knight & BRELAND – “Friendship Train (from 2021 CMT Music Awards)”

• Nelly feat. Kane Brown, Blanco Brown & BRELAND – “Ride Wit Me (from CMT Crossroads: Nelly & Friends)”

CMT DIGITAL-FIRST PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

• Brittney Spencer “Sober & Skinny” (from CMT Campfire Sessions)

• Carly Pearce – “Dear Miss Loretta” (from CMT :60 Songs)

• Cody Johnson – “Dear Rodeo” (from CMT Campfire Sessions)

• Jon Pardi “On The Other Hand / Forever and Ever, Amen” (in honor of 2021 CMT Artist of a Lifetime Randy Travis)

• Josh Turner LIVE (from CMT KickBack)

• Lainey Wilson – “Things A Man Oughta Know” (from the CMT Studio)







