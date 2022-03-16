‘Kung Fu Panda’ Series – Jack Black’s Back as the Tubby Kung Fu Master

Jack Black will reprise his role as Po in Netflix and DreamWorks Animation’s Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight series. Jack Black announced his return on National Panda Day (March 16th) in a special TikTok video.

“Trivia question: what’s black and white and knows kung fu? It’s me! Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight – new Kung Fu Panda coming to Netflix July 2022. It’s so good it will blow your mind. Let’s do this!” – posted on Jack Black’s official TikTok.

The series announcement and casting news were accompanied by the first five images from the upcoming animated series. The new photos reveal Chris Geere is voicing Klaus, Della Saba voices Veruca, and James Hong is reprising his role as Mr. Ping.

Peter Hastings and Shaunt Nigoghossian executive produce, with Chris Amick and Ben Mekler on board as co-executive producers.

Netflix released the following description of the new entry in the Kung Fu Panda franchise:

“Jack Black returns to Kung Fu Panda in the new series Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight. When a mysterious pair of weasels set their sights on a collection of four powerful weapons, Po must leave his home to embark on a globe-trotting quest for redemption and justice that finds him partnered up with a no-nonsense English knight named Wandering Blade. Together, these two mismatched warriors set out on an epic adventure to find the magical weapons first and save the world from destruction — and they may even learn a thing or two from each other along the way.”