‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Season 3 Episode 11 Photos, Plot, and Cast

Fox’s 9-1-1: Lone Star moves to its new later time slot with season three episode 11, “Prince Albert in a Can.” Episode 11 will air after the midseason return episode of 9-1-1 on Monday, March 21, 2022 at 9pm ET/PT.

Season three stars Rob Lowe as Owen Strand, Gina Torres as Tommy Vega, Ronen Rubinstein as T.K. Strand, Sierra McClain as Grace Ryder, and Jim Parrack as Judd Ryder. Natacha Karam plays Marjan Marwani, Brian Michael Smith is Paul Strickland, Rafael Silva is Carlos Reyes, Julian Works is Mateo Chavez, and Brianna Baker plays Nancy Gillian.

“Prince Albert in a Can” Plot: Owen and the 126 race to the rescue when Catherine (guest star Amy Acker) receives a package at the governor’s office that may contain a bio-hazard. Meanwhile, Grace and Carlos team up to investigate a prank 9-1-1 call that turns deadly.

The Season 3 Plot:

In the third season, a slight time-jump takes place after the events of the previous season finale found the 126 shut down and the crew dispersed across the city. In the multi-episode opening storyline, a massive and unexpected arctic front hits Austin. As the ice storm causes widespread chaos, Owen and Tommy must not only save the city but find a way to resurrect and reunite the former 126.