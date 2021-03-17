‘New Amsterdam’ Season 3 Episode 4 Photos: “This Is All I Need” Preview

Max has difficult decisions to make about Luna’s future on NBC’s New Amsterdam season three episode four. Episode four, “This Is All I Need,” will air on March 23, 2021 at 10pm ET/PT.

Ryan Eggold returns to lead the cast as Dr. Max Goodwin. Janet Montgomery plays Dr. Lauren Bloom, Freema Agyeman is Dr. Helen Sharpe, Tyler Labine is Dr. Iggy Frome, Anupam Kher is Dr. Vijay Kapoor, and Daniel Dae Kim plays Dr. Cassian Shin.

“This Is All I Need” Plot: Max journeys to Connecticut to bring Luna back to New York, but second-guesses his instincts when he sees her with her grandparents. Bloom takes action to ensure her staff feel safe at work while Reynolds takes a backseat in the cardiac unit. Sharpe struggles to lean on Dr. Cassian Shin (Kim) while dealing with a family emergency.

The Season 3 Plot, Courtesy of NBC:

When Dr. Max Goodwin took over New Amsterdam, he asked a simple, revolutionary question: “How can I help?” In season three, Max and his team face the daunting task of sustaining that optimism while dealing with a pandemic that exposed the gaping inequities in our health care. Max is no longer content to fix a broken system. He’s determined to tear it down and build something better.