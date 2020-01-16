Demi Lovato Will Perform the National Anthem at Super Bowl LIV

The NFL just announced singer/songwriter Demi Lovato will perform the “National Anthem” during the Super Bowl LIV pregame show. This year’s Super Bowl is set to take place on Sunday, February 2nd at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.

Christine Sun Kim is confirmed to sign the “National Anthem” in American Sign Language.

Lovato joins an all-star list of Super Bowl “National Anthem” performers that includes Gladys Knight, Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Luke Bryan, Whitney Houston, Diana Ross, Jennifer Hudson, Billy Joel, P!NK, Jordin Sparks, Idina Menzel, Mariah Carey, Alicia Keys, and Neil Diamond.

Demi Lovato recently announced she’ll be performing on the 2020 Grammy Awards taking place on January 26, 2020. The Grammys will mark her first live performance since being hospitalized for a drug overdose in July 2018.

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira were previously announced as the Super Bowl halftime headliners. “Ever since I saw Diana Ross fly off into the sky at the Halftime Show, I dreamed of performing at the Super Bowl,” said Lopez. “And now it’s made even more special not only because it’s the NFL’s 100th season, but also because I am performing with a fellow Latina. I can’t wait to show what us girls can do on the world’s biggest stage.”

“I’m so honored to be taking on one of the world’s biggest stages in the company of a fellow female artist to represent Latinos and Latinas from the U.S. and all over the world — and to top it off, on my birthday!” stated Shakira. “This is a true American dream and we are going to bring the show of a lifetime!”







