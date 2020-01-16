Dare Me Season 1 Episode 4 Photos: Preview of “Rapprochement”

USA Network’s high school cheerleading drama Dare Me continues its first season with episode four, “Rapprochement.” Jealousies ramped up, loyalties shifted, and Beth continued to plot against Coach Colette in episode three. Episode four airing January 19, 2020 at 10pm ET/PT finds Beth attempting to regain control of the squad.

The season one cast includes Herizen Guardiola as Addy Hanlon, Marlo Kelly as Beth Cassidy, Willa Fitzgerald as Coach Colette French, Paul Fitzgerald as Bert Cassidy, Zach Roerig as Sarge Will Mosley, Rob Heaps as Matt French, and Alison Thornton as Tacy Cassidy.

“Rapprochement” Plot – Beth reasserts her authority by enticing the squad to a wild, adult party at the Playland Motel.







Details on Season 1, Courtesy of USA Network:

“Dare Me is an unflinching exploration of teen angst, jealousy, loyalty and the dynamics of power in a small Midwestern town.

Peering behind the all-American facade, the series dives into the cutthroat world of competitive high school cheerleading. It follows the fraught relationship between two best friends (Guardiola and Kelly) after a new coach (Fitzgerald) arrives to bring their team to prominence. While the girls’ friendship is put to the test, their young lives are changed forever when a shocking crime rocks their quiet rust belt town.

Part coming-of-age story, part sports drama, part murder mystery, Dare Me exposes the physical and psychological extremes that some young women are willing to endure in order to get ahead.”