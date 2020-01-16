S.W.A.T. Season 3 Episode 12 Photos: Preview of “Good Cop”

CBS’s S.W.A.T. season three episode 12 finds the team backing Street in his time of need. Directed by Guy Ferland from a script by Matthew T. Brown, “Good Cop” is set to air on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 10pm ET/PT.

Episode 12’s guest cast includes Todd Stashwick, Jon Collin Barclay, Bryan Adrian, Steve Humphreys, Todd Cahoon, Poonam Basu, Anthony Fanelli, and Carlos E. Campos.

The cast of season three features Shemar Moore as Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson, Stephanie Sigman as Jessica Cortez, Alex Russell as Jim Street, and Jay Harrington as David “Deacon” Kay. Lina Esco stars as Christina “Chris” Alonso, Kenny Johnson is Dominique Luca, David Lim is Victor Tan, Amy Farrington is Lieutenant Piper Lynch, and Patrick St. Esprit plays Commander Robert Hicks. Louis Ferreira plays Buck and Cory Hardrict is Nate.

“Good Cop” Plot – Hondo and the SWAT team rally to support Street when he puts his life on the line to help his foster brother Nate (Cory Hardrict) break away from a drug ring.







Inspired by the television series and the feature film, S.W.A.T. stars Shemar Moore as a former Marine and locally born and raised S.W.A.T. sergeant, tasked to run a specialized tactical unit that is the last stop in law enforcement in Los Angeles. Torn between loyalty to where he was raised and allegiance to his brothers in blue, Daniel ”Hondo” Harrelson strives to bridge the divide between his two worlds and acclimate to his new duties as the legal guardian of a teenager.

Hondo’s elite unit includes David “Deacon” Kay, an experienced S.W.A.T. officer and dedicated family man who always puts the team first; Christina “Chris” Alonso, a skilled officer and the team’s canine trainer; Dominique Luca, an expert driver who gets them in and out of high risk situations; Victor Tan, who started in the LAPD Hollywood Division and uses his confidential informants in the community to help the team; and Jim Street, the team’s cocky newest member who is re-instated to S.W.A.T. after being fired for compromising the unit.

Responsible for the management of all Metro Division S.W.A.T. units is Commander Robert Hicks, a senior LAPD official with the Special Operations Bureau. Overseeing Hondo’s team is Hicks’ direct report, Jessica Cortez, the ambitious captain of L.A. Metro weighing an offer to leave S.W.A.T and work for the FBI. With Hondo leading the charge, these dedicated men and women bravely put themselves at risk to protect their community and save lives.