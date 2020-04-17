Singer/songwriter Gabby Barrett teamed up with singer/songwriter Charlie Puth on a new version of her song, “I Hope.” The new duet was co-written by Barrett, Puth, Zachary Kale, and Jon Nite, with Kale and Ross Copperman producing.

“I can’t wait for fans to hear this! With Charlie being on this track, it changes the perspective of the song,” said Barrett. “When I wrote it I was writing from a woman’s perspective, and so with him being on it, it kind of shows the men’s perspective too. That both sides get cheated on and it’s not just a one-sided thing.”

“I fell in love with the song when I first heard it, and to be able to reimagine it with Gabby and the writers and producers and take it to a new place, is really exciting,” added Puth.

The new version is now available across all streaming platforms.

Gabby Barrett and Charlie Puth will appear on Amazon Live on Friday, April 17, 2020 at 1pm ET. They’ll be chatting with fans and discussing their collaboration.

The original version of “I Hope” was streamed 227 million times in the U.S. and has achieved Platinum status. Barrett’s debut album will be released later this year and “I Hope” (featuring Charlie Puth) will be one of the tracks.