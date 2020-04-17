‘Katy Keene’ Season 1 Episode 10 Photos: Preview of “Gloria”

The gang continues with their relationship dramas in The CW’s Katy Keene season one episode 10 which features a guest appearance by Riverdale‘s Casey Cott. Directed by Alex Pillai from a script by Michael Grassi and Neil McNeil, episode 10 – “Gloria” – will air on April 23, 2020.

The series stars Lucy Hale as Katy Keene, Ashleigh Murray as Josie McCoy, Katherine LaNasa as Gloria Grandbilt, Zane Holtz as KO Kelly, and Lucien Laviscount as Alexander Cabot. Camille Hyde is Alexandra Cabot, Julia Chan is Pepper Smith, and Jonny Beauchamp plays Jorge Lopez/Ginger.

“Chapter Ten: Gloria” Plot: MOVING ON FROM YOUR PAST – When an allegation against Gloria (LaNasa) is made, Katy (Hale), tries to get to the bottom of it but instead might have discovered something about her mother. Josie (Murray) and the new Pussycats have a falling out leaving Josie’s close friend, Kevin Keller (guest star Casey Cott), to remind that she doesn’t need to be that person anymore.

Jorge (Beauchamp) offers Bernardo (guest star Ryan Faucett) an interesting relationship proposition in order not to lose him, but it does not go as he hoped. Meanwhile, Pepper’s (Chan) past is starting to catch up with her and it could jeopardize more than just the Pepper Plant.







The Season 1 Plot, Courtesy of The CW:

“Katy Keene follows the lives and loves of four iconic Archie Comics characters — fashion legend-to-be Katy Keene (Hale), singer/songwriter Josie McCoy (Murray), performer Jorge Lopez/Ginger (Beauchamp), and “It Girl” Pepper Smith (Chan) — as they chase their twenty-something dreams in New York City…together.

Katy designs clothes for anyone she can, including her friend and roommate Josie, whose singing talent catches the attention of Alexander Cabot (Laviscount), a CEO who hopes to reboot the record label division of his father’s corporate empire. But Alexander’s dream of signing Josie to a recording contract meets resistance from Cabot Media’s powerful senior vice president Alexandra (Hyde), who also happens to be his twin sister. Josie and Katy’s roommate Jorge works at his family’s bodega and has his eye on Broadway, but after a series of rejections, he hopes to take his drag performance career as Ginger to the next level. The mysterious Pepper Smith plans to open her own version of Andy Warhol’s Factory. She has the connections, but no one seems to know where she got her money — or if she really has any at all.

Katy struggles to manage the pressures of her day job at Lacy’s Department Store and her very demanding boss, Gloria (LaNasa), who is a legendary personal shopper. But Katy has the support of her longtime boyfriend, KO Kelly (Holtz), who has his own dream of becoming a professional boxer. As these aspiring artists take on the runway, the recording studio, Broadway, and the NYC social scene, they will find more than just a career in the big city — they’ll find long-lasting friendship.”