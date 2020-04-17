Stephen King’s ‘The Shining’ Inspires a New Series from J.J. Abrams

J.J. Abrams’ and Katie McGrath’s Bad Robot Productions has set up three new series at HBO Max. The one-hour dramas just ordered to series include Overlook inspired by Stephen King’s The Shining. Bad Robot and Warner Bros. Television Group are also moving forward on a ’70s set series titled Duster and a series set in the Justice League Dark universe featuring DC characters.

“What an amazing start to our association with the wildly imaginative Bad Robot team under J.J. and Katie,” said Kevin Reilly, Chief Content Officer, HBO Max and President, TNT, TBS, & truTV. “What could be better than an original J.J. idea and then Warner Bros. letting them loose on iconic I.P. from Stephen King and the DC Universe and to provide more must-have programming on HBO Max.”

J.J. Abrams and Ben Stephenson will executive produce all three series.

Details on the just-announced series, courtesy of HBO Max:

The first series, Duster, is to be co-written by J.J. Abrams & LaToya Morgan. Set in the 1970’s Southwest, the life of a gutsy getaway driver for a growing crime syndicate goes from awful to wildly, stupidly, dangerously awful. Morgan is currently a writer on The Walking Dead. Previously, she was a co-executive producer and writer of AMC’s Into the Badlands and TURN: Washington’s Spies, and was a writer for NBC’s Parenthood and Showtime’s Shameless. Produced by Warner Bros. Television.

The second series, Overlook, is a horror-thriller series inspired by and featuring iconic characters from Stephen King’s masterpiece The Shining. Overlook explores the untold, terrifying stories of the most famous haunted hotel in American fiction. The project reunites Bad Robot, King and WBTV, who previously collaborated on the acclaimed psychological-horror series Castle Rock for Hulu.

The third will be a major series based on DC characters in the Justice League Dark universe, details to be revealed soon.







