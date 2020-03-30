Country music superstars Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood are hosting the Garth & Trisha Live! primetime special set to air on CBS. The one-hour live event will air on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at 9pm ET/PT (tape-delayed on the West Coast) and will be shot at the couple’s home recording studio, Studio G.

With the end of social distancing nowhere in sight, networks have been busy looking for ways to fill their primetime schedules. Music specials have become one of the most popular options, with artists performing live safe and sound from their homes.

“We’re seeing how big things can be when we all do them as one. In addition to the special, we and CBS will donate $1 million to charities to be determined, combating the COVID-19 virus,” stated Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood.

Brooks currently hosts a weekly Facebook Live show, “Inside Studio G.” He’ll be explaining how fans can request songs to be performed live on the Garth & Trisha Live! special during his Facebook Live broadcast on Monday, March 30th.

“After we saw Garth and Trisha crash Facebook, we reached out to them about bringing this Studio G to a larger audience in a safe and exciting way,” explained Jack Sussman, Executive Vice President, Specials, Music and Live Events. “With Garth and Trisha coupled with the power of broadcast television, anything can happen, making this an event not to be missed.”

The April 1st primetime special will be shot using a barebones crew. All involved will be practicing social distancing and CBS confirms the special will be filmed “with extensive safety precautions in place.”

Garth & Trisha Live! Details:

“In the special, Brooks and Yearwood will perform live from their home recording studio, Studio G, providing an intimate concert for viewers looking for the comfort and shared joy of music during this difficult time. They will bring their unique blend of casual style, remarkable chemistry and shared love of music to a television audience, emphasizing the message that ‘we’re all in this together.'”







