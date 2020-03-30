‘The Blacklist’ Season 7 Episode 13 Photos: Preview of “Newton Purcell”

By
Rebecca Murray
-

NBC’s critically acclaimed drama The Blacklist continues with season seven episode 13, “Newton Purcell.” Episode 13 is set to air on Friday, April 3, 2020 at 8pm ET/PT.

The cast is led by James Spader as Raymond “Red” Reddington and Megan Boone as Elizabeth Keen. The series also stars Amir Arison as Aram Mojtabai, Diego Klattenhoff as Donald Ressler, Harry Lennix as Harold Cooper, and Hisham Tawfiq as Dembe Zuma.

“Newton Purcell” Plot – The Task Force investigates a series of attacks on data centers perpetrated by a blacklister with a peculiar condition, as Liz conducts a secret investigation on the side. Meanwhile, Glen (guest star Clark Middleton) desperately tries to prove his value to Red after a shipping mishap.



Series Description, Courtesy of NBC:

“After being abducted by Katarina Rostova, Raymond “Red” Reddington (Spader) finds himself alone in hostile territory, unsure of who, if anyone, he can trust. Surrounded by old enemies and new allies, Red must stay one step ahead of the Blacklist’s most dangerous criminal, who will stop at nothing to unearth the very truth Red wants no one to know about.

To find it, Katarina will insinuate herself into the life of Elizabeth Keen (Boone), who has finally reunited with her daughter Agnes. Katarina’s presence will bring danger to Liz’s doorstep and forever alter her relationship with Red.”

The Blacklist Season 7 Episode 13
Megan Boone as Elizabeth Keen and James Spader as Raymond “Red” Reddington in ‘The Blacklist’ (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
The Blacklist Season 7 Episode 13
Ian Lithgow as Kleeman and James Spader as Raymond “Red” Reddington in season 7 episode 13 (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
The Blacklist Season 7 Episode 13
Jimmon Cole as Dobbs, Ian Lithgow as Kleeman, James Spader as Raymond “Red” Reddington, and Hisham Tawfiq as Dembe Zuma in season 7 episode 13 (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
The Blacklist Season 7 Episode 13
James Spader as Raymond “Red” Reddington in the “Netwton Purcell” episode (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
The Blacklist Season 7 episode 13
Megan Boone as Elizabeth Keen in season 7 episode 13 (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)




RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR