‘The Blacklist’ Season 7 Episode 13 Photos: Preview of “Newton Purcell”

NBC’s critically acclaimed drama The Blacklist continues with season seven episode 13, “Newton Purcell.” Episode 13 is set to air on Friday, April 3, 2020 at 8pm ET/PT.

The cast is led by James Spader as Raymond “Red” Reddington and Megan Boone as Elizabeth Keen. The series also stars Amir Arison as Aram Mojtabai, Diego Klattenhoff as Donald Ressler, Harry Lennix as Harold Cooper, and Hisham Tawfiq as Dembe Zuma.

“Newton Purcell” Plot – The Task Force investigates a series of attacks on data centers perpetrated by a blacklister with a peculiar condition, as Liz conducts a secret investigation on the side. Meanwhile, Glen (guest star Clark Middleton) desperately tries to prove his value to Red after a shipping mishap.







Series Description, Courtesy of NBC:

“After being abducted by Katarina Rostova, Raymond “Red” Reddington (Spader) finds himself alone in hostile territory, unsure of who, if anyone, he can trust. Surrounded by old enemies and new allies, Red must stay one step ahead of the Blacklist’s most dangerous criminal, who will stop at nothing to unearth the very truth Red wants no one to know about.

To find it, Katarina will insinuate herself into the life of Elizabeth Keen (Boone), who has finally reunited with her daughter Agnes. Katarina’s presence will bring danger to Liz’s doorstep and forever alter her relationship with Red.”







