‘MacGyver’ Season 4 Episode 8 Photos: Preview of “Father + Son + Father + Matriarch”

Tate Donovan returns as Mac’s dad and Jeri Ryan makes her debut as Mac’s aunt in CBS’s MacGyver season four episode eight. Directed by David Straiton from a script by Travis Fickett, episode eight will air on Friday, April 3, 2020 at 8pm ET/PT.

The season four cast is led by Lucas Till as Angus “Mac” MacGyver. Tristin Mays is Riley Davis, Justin Hires is Wilt Bozer, Meredith Eaton is Matty Weber, Levy Tran is Desi Nguyen, and Henry Ian Cusick plays Russ Taylor.

Episode eight guest stars include Peter Weller, Keith David, Amber Skye Noyes, and Michael Anthony.

“Father + Son + Father + Matriarch” Plot – After Oversight is almost killed in a bombing, he recruits Mac to help him find the suspected bomber, Mason (Weller). However, when Mason reveals he didn’t plant the bomb, the three team up to track down Codex, the shadow organization that set them up. Also, Mac meets his aunt Gwendolyn (Ryan).







MacGyver Plot, Courtesy of CBS:

MacGyver, a reimagining of the classic series, is an action-adventure drama about 20-something Angus “Mac” MacGyver, who is part of a clandestine organization within the U.S. government, where he uses his extraordinary talent for unconventional problem-solving and vast scientific knowledge to save lives. Joining his team on high-risk missions around the globe are Riley Davis, an unpredictable computer hacker with a chip on her shoulder; Wilt Bozer, Mac’s roommate and an agent on the team; Matty Weber, a legend in Covert Ops and the director of operations at the Phoenix Foundation; Desi Nguyen, whose job is to protect MacGyver and his team on their global missions; and Russ Taylor, the quick-witted, Oxford-educated, ex-military skilled in propaganda and lie detection, who shakes things up by challenging the way MacGyver and the team are used to doing things.

Under the aegis of the Phoenix Foundation, MacGyver takes on the responsibility of saving the world, armed to the teeth with resourcefulness and little more than bubble gum and a paper clip.