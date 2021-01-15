‘FBI’ Season 3 Episode 4 Photos, Plot, Trailer and Air Date

CBS’s FBI returns from its long winter break with season three episode four airing on Sunday rather than its normal Tuesday timeslot. Episode four, “Crazy Love,” is the first new episode of 2021 and is set to air after the AFC Championship Game’s post-game coverage at approximately 10pm ET/7pm PT on Sunday, January 24th.

Episode four was directed by Jean de Segonzac and written by Rick Eid and Tamara Jaron. Guest stars include Cinthya Carmona, Manny Urena, Andrew Casanova, Alexis Cruz, Nancy Ticotin, Gonzalo Vargas, and Natascia Diaz. Liza Fernandez, Alex Perez, Abby Jim, and Mariana Olga Parma also guest star.

Missy Peregrym and Zeeko Zaki lead the cast as Special Agent Maggie Bell and Special Agent Omar Adom ‘OA’ Zidan. Jeremy Sisto stars as Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine, Alana De La Garza is Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille, and John Boyd plays Special Agent Stuart Scola.

“Crazy Love” Plot: A shooting at a quinceañera leaves two dead, but the team believes they may not have been the intended targets. Also, Maggie is trapped between a rock and a hard place as the team decides the best plan of action for using a witness to take down the suspect, on FBI.

Series Description, Courtesy of CBS:

FBI is a fast-paced drama about the inner workings of the New York office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. This elite unit brings to bear all their talents, intellect and technical expertise on major cases in order to keep New York and the country safe.

Born into a multigenerational law enforcement family, Special Agent Maggie Bell commits deeply to the people she works with as well as those she protects. Her partner is Special Agent Omar Adom ‘OA’ Zidan, a West Point graduate via Bushwick who spent two years undercover for the DEA before being cherry-picked by the FBI. Overseeing them is Special Agent in Charge, Isobel Castille, who operates under intense pressure and has undeniable command authority.

The team also includes Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine, the nerve center of the office whose ability to easily relate to and engage with both superiors and subordinates makes him a master motivator. Newest to the team – and the FBI – is smart and outspoken Special Agent Tiffany Wallace, who spent six years with the NYPD and is now partner to Special Agent Stuart Scola, an Ivy League-educated Wall Streeter-turned-FBI agent. These first-class agents tenaciously investigate cases of tremendous magnitude, including terrorism, organized crime and counterintelligence.