Justin Bieber’s long-awaited album, Changes, is out today and quickly went to number one on the US iTunes sales chart. After taking a five-year hiatus (not included songs he’s been featured on), Justin is back. His lead single “Yummy” was released on January 3rd and made its debut at number two on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart. Bieber released his second single off the album, “Intentions” featuring rapper Quavo, on February 7th. Other artists featured on the album include Post Malone, Clever, Lil Dicky, Travis Scott, and Kehlani.

Australian native Tame Impala just released his fourth album, The Slow Rush. The album is described as neo-psychedelic and soft rock, and Variety says it’s “arguably [Kevin] Parker’s most fully realized and satisfying effort to date.” The Guardian praises the album, describing it as “stunningly pure and heartfelt pop.”

Huey Lewis and The News dropped their 10th studio album, Weather. The band released their first album back in 1980 and this 10th album will likely be the group’s final release. Lewis has Ménière’s disease, an inner ear disorder, and can no longer hear out of either ear without hearing aids.

Other new albums out today include Artist 2.0 by A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, Legal at Last by Anvil, Trap & B by Fetty Wap, Become Hunter by Suicide Silence, and Swimmer by Tennis.

New Singles:

Sam Smith’s new single “To Die For” can be heard on iHeart radio stations where the song is being played every hour for the next 24 hours.

Billie Eilish, who recently stormed the Grammys with a whopping five wins, released a new single titled “No Time to Die.” The new single is the theme song for the 25th James Bond film. It was released on February 13th and has been number one on the US iTunes Top 200 Singles chart since then.

The hip-hop trio Migos’ (members Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff) just debuted their new single “Give No Fxk” featuring Travis Scott and Young Thug. And Madison Beer’s new single, “Selfish,” arrived off of her album upcoming titled Life Support. No word yet on the release date of her album.







