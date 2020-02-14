Killing Eve Season 3: Premiere Date, New Photos and Teaser

AMC and BBC America are celebrating Valentine’s Day by revealing the season three premiere date of the critically acclaimed drama, Killing Eve. The award-winning series starring Emmy winner Jodie Comer and Screen Actors Guild award winner Sandra Oh is set to return on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at 10pm ET/PT.

The premiere date announcement was accompanied by a batch of new photos from season three as well as a short Valentine’s Day-themed teaser.

“These photos are gorgeous and also a bit of a spoiler – yes, Eve is still alive!” said Sarah Barnett, President, AMC Networks Entertainment Group & AMC Studios. “These two blindingly good actors return for a season that finds both characters somewhere new. What remains the same is that Killing Eve will continue to pull fans along for a ferociously original and heart-pounding ride.”

In addition to Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh, cast members Fiona Shaw and Kim Bodnia are back for the third season. New cast members include Dame Harriet Walter (Succession), Danny Sapani (Harlots), Gemma Whelan (Game of Thrones), Camille Cottin (Call My Agent), Steve Pemberton (Inside No. 9), Raj Bajaj (A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding), Turlough Convery (Ready Player One), Pedja Bjelac (Harry Potter), and Evgenia Dodina (One Week and a Day).

Executive producer Sally Woodward Gentle hinted at what’s in store for the new season. “Where do we start? It’s six months after the bloody events in Rome with Eve and Villanelle both feeling that they have restarted their lives, but both fooling themselves horribly. This is a season about identity, self-determination and chaos,” said Woodward Gentle.

Lee Morris, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Gina Mingacci, Damon Thomas, Jeff Melvoin, Suzanne Heathcote, and Sandra Oh executive produce the new season. Heathcote also serves as the third season’s lead writer.

The Plot:

“The third season continues the story of two women with brutal pasts, addicted to each other but now trying desperately to live their lives without their drug of choice. For Villanelle, the assassin without a job, Eve is dead. For Eve, the ex-MI6 operative hiding in plain sight, Villanelle will never find her. All seems fine until a shocking and personal death sets them on a collision course yet again.

The journey back to each other will cost both of them friends, family, and allegiances…and perhaps a share of their souls.”







