Justin Bieber Drops ‘Justice’ and New “Peaches” Video

Grammy Award winner Justin Bieber released his highly anticipated sixth studio album today titled Justice. The album includes the chart-topping global smashes “Holy” feat. Chance The Rapper, “Lonely” feat. Benny Blanco, “Anyone,” and “Hold On,” which combined have garnered over two billion streams worldwide, dominating radio airplay to the tune of over 215 million in US audiences alone.

Headed into release, the tracks alone have amassed an equivalent of 400,000 albums in the U.S. and over 1.3 million albums worldwide.

Accompanying the release of Justice, the popstar also released “Peaches” featuring Giveon and Daniel Caesar. (FYI, the video’s not safe for work.) More guest appearances on the album include The Kid LAROI, Dominic Fike, Khalid, Beam, and Burna Boy.

Bieber’s triumphant return kicked off with his live stage T-Mobile-sponsored New Year’s Eve livestream concert and continued with his record-breaking TikTok performance, “Journals Live.” The singer’s promotional rounds also included a stunning AR-assisted performance for Spotify, a Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards set, and this week’s blockbuster NPR Tiny Desk Concert. Along the way, Justin has appeared as a musical guest twice on Saturday Night Live, performed on the American Music Awards, and E! People’s Choice Awards.

In the spirit of the theme of Justice, Bieber has teamed up with Propeller – the digital platform that works at the crossroads of culture and social good – to raise awareness and generate support for organizations that are doing the important work embodying what justice and healing look like in action.

The nonprofits benefiting from the campaign include Alexandria House, Anti-Recidivism Coalition, Baby2Baby, The Compton Pledge, Equal Justice Initiative, Lift Communities, Poor People’s Campaign, Self Help Graphics & Art, The King Center, and This Is About Humanity.

With over 75 billion career streams and over 70 million albums sold worldwide, Justin Bieber continues to reign as one of the biggest artists in the world. Bieber is the number 1 artist on YouTube with over 60 million subscribers worldwide and broke global records at Spotify with over 65 million monthly listeners.

The singer got his start when manager Scooter Braun discovered him singing covers on YouTube. Justin’s first single, “One Time,” was released in 2009 when the singer was just 15 years old.

Justice Full Track List:

1. 2 Much

2. Deserve You

3. As I am ft. Khalid

4. Off My Face

5. Holy ft. Chance the Rapper

6. Unstable ft. Kid Laroi

7. MLK Interlude

8. Die for You ft. Dominic Fike

9. Hold On

10. Somebody

11. Ghost

12. Peaches ft. Daniel Caesar and Giveon

13. Love You Different ft. Beam

14. Loved by You ft. Buma Boy

15. Anyone

16. Lonely ft. Benny Blanco







