Sam Smith Releases ‘Love Goes: Live at Abbey Road Studios’

Multi-award winner Sam Smith just released their* intimate 13-track set of Sam’s only live performance of 2020 which marked an exclusive performance of music from their third album, Love Goes. Recorded with a full band at the iconic venue, Love Goes: Live at Abbey Road Studios includes takes on “Diamonds,” “Promises,” “Kids Again,” multi-platinum global hit “Dancing With A Stranger,” and a special performance with collaborator Labyrinth for the title track.

Mixed with the new music are fan favorites including “Lay Me Down” and “Stay with Me,” plus an elegant cover of Cyndi Lauper’s “Time After Time.” To mark the release of the album, Smith sat down for an intimate conversation with Lauper which is now available on YouTube. Also included in their live stream event was a Q&A with audience participation.

Smith’s album Love Goes was released October 30, 2020. It was originally scheduled to be released in June 2020 but was pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The pay-to-view live stream of Love Goes: Live at Abbey Road Studio took place just hours after their album was released.

On January 28th GLAAD announced the nominees for their annual awards which includes 20 recording artists for the first time. Sam Smith is one of those artists and on March 18th GLAAD announced Smith will be making an appearance at the virtual association’s 32nd Annual GLAAD Media Awards alongside Katy Perry, Dan Levy of Schitt’s Creek, and many more celebs. The event will be hosted by Niecy Nash on April 8, 2021.

Since the release of their 2014 debut album, In the Lonely Hour, Sam Smith’s become one of the most celebrated artists to emerge on the music scene in recent history. Smith has sold over 25 million adjusted albums worldwide, accumulated over 30 billion career streams, and won four Grammy Awards, an Oscar (Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures, Original Song, Spectre) a Golden Globe, and three BRIT Awards.

LOVE GOES: LIVE AT ABBEY ROAD TRACK LIST:

1. Young

2. Diamonds

3. Dancing with a Stranger

4. Promises

5. Too Good at Goodbyes

6. Lay Me Down

7. My Oasis (ft. Jade Anouka)

8. Time After Time

9. How Do You Sleep?

10. For the Lover That I Lost

11. Kids Again

12. Love Goes (ft. Labrinth)

13. Stay with Me

* – Sam Smith’s pronouns are they/their.







