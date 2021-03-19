The team’s called on to help a group of international activists on CBS’s S.W.A.T. season four episode 12. Directed by Larry Teng from a script by Niceole R. Levy, episode 12 – “U-Turn” – will air on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at 10pm ET/PT.

Shemar Moore leads the cast as Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson, Alex Russell plays Jim Street, Jay Harrington is David “Deacon” Kay, and Lina Esco plays Christina “Chris” Alonso. Kenny Johnson stars as Dominique Luca, David Lim is Victor Tan, Patrick St. Esprit is Commander Robert Hicks, and Amy Farrington plays Lieutenant Piper Lynch. Lou Ferrigno, Jr. recurs as Rocker, Laura James is Molly, Otis Gallop is Stevens, and Lyndie Greenwood is Erika.

Episode 12 guest stars include Gabriel Ellis, Leslie Ramos, Leidy Ramos, Eva La Dare, Randy Gonzalez, and Cosima Cabrera. Johnny Rey Diaz, Remy Ortiz, Colby French, Jaime Paul Gomez, Heather McPhaul, and Nicole Pulliam also guest star in “U-Turn.”

“U-Turn” Plot: A high-stakes domestic disturbance involving a father and his two young daughters leads the team to race against the clock to save a group of international activists. Also, when Daniel Sr. (Obba Babatundé) skips out on several family commitments, Hondo becomes concerned his father is planning to repeat history, leading to a surprising admission.

Series Description, Courtesy of CBS:

Inspired by the television series and the feature film, S.W.A.T. stars Shemar Moore as a former Marine and locally born and raised S.W.A.T. sergeant, tasked to run a specialized tactical unit that is the last stop in law enforcement in Los Angeles. Torn between loyalty to where he was raised and allegiance to his brothers in blue, Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson strives to bridge the divide between his two worlds and acclimate to his new duties as the legal guardian of a teenager.