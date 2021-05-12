‘FBI: Most Wanted’ Season 2 Episode 14 Photos: “Hustler” Preview

The team’s tasked with protecting an informant on CBS’s FBI: Most Wanted season two episode 14. Directed by John Polson from a script by Wendy West and Spindrift Beck, episode 14 – “Hustler” – will air on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at 10pm ET/PT.

Julian McMahon stars as Supervisory Special Agent Jess LaCroix, Kellan Lutz plays Special Agent Kenny Crosby, Roxy Sternberg is Special Agent Sheryll Barnes, Keisha Castle-Hughes is Special Agent Hana Gibson, and Nathaniel Arcand plays Special Agent Clinton Skye.

The guest cast includes Georgina Reilly, Adam Aalderks, Joe Urla, Adam Heller, and Sorika Wolf.

“Hustler” Plot: The team heads to D.C. to protect Ortiz’s former informant after a hitman tries to kill her. Also, Sarah helps Jess’ family prepares for Byron and Marie’s last-minute wedding on Jess’ farm.

The Season 2 Plot, Courtesy of CBS:

From Emmy Award winner Dick Wolf and the team behind FBI and the Law & Order brand, FBI: Most Wanted is a high-stakes drama that focuses on the Fugitive Task Force, an elite unit that relentlessly pursues and captures the notorious criminals on the Bureau’s Most Wanted list. Led by Supervisory Special Agent Jess LaCroix, an expert tracker and profiler with a complicated past, the team includes: Special Agent Sheryll Barnes, a former NYPD detective and forensics expert who is raising a child with her new wife; Special Agent Clinton Skye, the spiritual glue of the team and surveillance guru who was recruited by his brother-in-law, Jess; Special Agent Hana Gibson, a gifted millennial computer whiz with a sharp wit and mad hacking skills; and Special Agent Kenny Crosby, a young Army vet and brash Oklahoma farm boy who specializes in weapons and tactics.

Always in the field and always on the run, FBI: Most Wanted is a weekly adrenaline shot about the thrill of the chase.