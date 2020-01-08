Lizzo, Billie Eilish and Blake Shelton to Perform on the 2020 Grammy Awards

The first batch of performers for the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards has just been announced by CBS and the Recording Academy. The list includes first-time Grammy nominees Billie Eilish and Lizzo who will be making their Grammy stage debuts.

Billie Eilish is nominated for six awards including Record Of The Year (“Bad Guy”), Album Of The Year (When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?), Song Of The Year (“Bad Guy”), Best New Artist, Best Pop Solo Performance (“Bad Guy”), and Best Pop Vocal Album (When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?).

Lizzo earned eight nominations, taking the top spot among all nominees. Lizzo’s nominations came in the Record Of The Year (“Truth Hurts”), Album Of The Year (Cuz I Love You [Deluxe]), Song Of The Year (“Truth Hurts”), Best New Artist, Best Pop Solo Performance (“Truth Hurts”), Best R&B Performance (“Exactly How I Feel”), Best Traditional R&B Performance (“Jerome”), and Best Urban Contemporary Album (Cuz I Love You [Deluxe]) categories.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani will also perform on the Grammys, marking the first time the couple’s performed together on the Grammy Awards stage. And 2020 MusiCares Person of the Year honorees Aerosmith are confirmed to perform a medley of their hits. Aerosmith is being recognized for “their considerable philanthropic efforts over five decades and undeniable impact on American music history.”

According to the Recording Academy, Aerosmith’s first performance during the Grammy Awards took place in 1991.

Alicia Keys is returning to host what’s dubbed “Music Biggest Night.” This year’s Grammy Awards will take place at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles and will air live on CBS on Sunday, January 26th beginning at 5pm PT and 8pm ET.

Louis J. Horvitz will direct the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards and David Wild and Ken Ehrlich are on board as writers. Ehrlich is also executive producing with Ben Winston.







