The CW Renews 13 Current Shows for the 2020-2021 Season

The CW Network announced early new season renewals for 13 of its series, ending speculation over the fate of its new comic book-inspired shows. In addition to the renewal orders, the network also announced they’ve upped the season one order of Katy Keene by greenlighting 13 additional episodes. That news comes prior to Katy Keene‘s primetime debut on February 6, 2020.

“These early orders for next season give our production teams a head start in plotting out story arcs and a jump on hiring staff, and this also provides us with a strong foundation of established, fan-favorite CW shows to build on for next season,” stated Mark Pedowitz, President, The CW Network. “We’ve been thrilled with the creative direction of all three new series, and even though we are in the very early stages of our new full stack streaming strategy, which allows viewers to catch up on our new shows from the beginning, we’re already seeing incredibly positive results from our multiplatform viewership for Nancy Drew and Batwoman.”

The list of 13 renewed series includes:

Batwoman season 2

Nancy Drew season 2

All American season 3

Black Lightning season 4

Charmed season 3

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow season 6

Dynasty season 4

The Flash season 7

In the Dark season 3

Legacies season 3

Riverdale season 5

Roswell, New Mexico season 3 (renewed prior to its season 2 premiere)

Supergirl season 6

The first season of the Riverdale spinoff, Katy Keene, will star Lucy Hale, Ashleigh Murray, Jonny Beauchamp, and Julia Chen.

The CW’s Arrow and Supernatural are wrapping up with the 2019-2020 season. Arrow, the comic book-inspired series responsible for launching The Flash, Supergirl, Batwoman, and Legends of Tomorrow, will be ending its run after eight seasons. Supernatural starring Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki is saying goodbye after 15.







