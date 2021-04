Machine Gun Kelly Announces “Tickets to My Downfall” 2021 Tour

Machine Gun Kelly announced he’ll be on the road with his “Tickets to My Downfall” tour later this year, kicking off in Minneapolis on September 9th. The tour will hit cities including Boston, Orlando, Detroit, and San Francisco before finishing up in his hometown, Cleveland, on December 18th.

carolesdaughter, jxdn, and KennyHoopla are expected to join the tour as special guests.

Tickets for the “Tickets to My Downfall” tour are available for pre-sale beginning today. Tickets in all markets will go on sale on April 30th.

The upcoming tour is in support of his fifth studio album, Tickets to My Downfall, and will include performances of “bloody valentine” and “my ex’s best friend.”

Machine Gun Kelly’s “Tickets to My Downfall” Tour Dates:

09/09 – MINNEAPOLIS, MN, THE ARMORY

09/10 – COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA, WESTFAIR AMPHITHEATER

09/11 – INDIANAPOLIS, IN, TCU AMPHITHEATER

09/13 – NEW YORK, NY, SUMMERSTAGE, CENTRAL PARK

09/15 – BOSTON, MA, LEADER BANK PAVILION

09/17 – WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA, THE BIG E

09/21 – DETROIT, MI, ARETHA FRANKLIN AMPHITHEATRE

09/22 – CINCINNATI, OH, THE ICON FESTIVAL STAGE AT SMALE PARK

09/24 – ORLANDO, FL, REBEL ROCK FESTIVAL

09/25 – LOUISVILLE, KY, LOUDER THAN LIFE

09/28 – ST. LOUIS, MO, ST. LOUIS MUSIC PARK

10/02 – ROGERS, AK, WALMART AMP

10/03 – BONNER SPRINGS, KS, PROVIDENCE MEDICAL CENTER AMP

10/05 – MILWAUKEE, WI, EAGLES BALLROOM

10/06 – NASHVILLE, TN, ASCEND AMPHITHEATER

10/09 – SACRAMENTO, CA, AFTERSHOCK FESTIVAL

10/10 – SAN FRANCISCO, CA, THE WARFIELD

10/12 – SPOKANE, WA, SPOKANE PAVILION

10/13 – TROUTDALE, OR, MCMENAMINS EDGEFIELD

10/17 – SALT LAKE CITY, UT, THE COMPLEX

10/18 – DENVER, CO, RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE

10/20 – LOS ANGELES, CA, THE SHRINE

10/21 – PHOENIX, AZ, MESA AMPHITHEATRE

10/24 – DALLAS, TX, THE PAVILION AT TOYOTA MUSIC FACTORY

10/27 – CHARLOTTE, NC, METRO CREDIT UNION AMPHITHEATRE

10/28 – RICHMOND, VA, VIRGINIA CREDIT UNION LIVE!

10/30 – PITTSBURGH, PA, PETERSEN EVENTS CENTER

12/18 – CLEVELAND, OH, ROCKET MORTGAGE FIELDHOUSE

Additional dates will be announced soon.