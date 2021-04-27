‘The Good Doctor’ Season 4 Episode 16 Photos: “Dr. Ted.” Preview

Lea and Shaun learn there’s a problem with the pregnancy on ABC’s The Good Doctor season four episode 16. Directed by Anne Renton and written by Patti Carr and Sam Chanse, episode 16 – “Dr. Ted” – will air on Monday, May 10, 2021 at 10pm ET/PT.

The cast of season four includes Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy, Antonia Thomas as Dr. Claire Browne, Hill Harper as Dr. Marcus Andrews, and Richard Schiff as Dr. Aaron Glassman. Christina Chang plays Dr. Audrey Lim, Fiona Gubelmann is Dr. Morgan Reznick, Will Yun Lee is Dr. Alex Park, and Paige Spara stars as Lea Dilallo.

Episode 16 guest stars include Bria Samone Henderson as Jordan Allen, Noah Galvin as Asher Wolke, and Veronice Cartwright as Maxine Stanley.

“Dr. Ted” Plot: Shaun struggles with his role as Lea’s partner after complications arise with the pregnancy and his instincts as a medical professional kick in. Meanwhile, Dr. Park, Dr. Andrews and Asher disagree on how to address an elderly patient’s wishes.

Series Description, Courtesy of ABC:

Dr. Shaun Murphy, a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome, continues to use his extraordinary medical gifts at St. Bonaventure Hospital’s surgical unit. As his friendships deepen, Shaun tackles the world of dating for the first time and continues to work harder than he ever has before, navigating his environment to prove to his colleagues that his talents as a surgeon will save lives.