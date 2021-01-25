Grammy nominee Miley Cyrus is confirmed to headline the NFL TikTok Tailgate leading up to the Super Bowl LV kickoff. The big game’s scheduled for February 7, 2021 and will pit the American Football Conference champion Kansas City Chiefs against the National Football Conference winner Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Tampa Bay is also this year’s Super Bowl host city.

The 2021 Super Bowl marks the first time the NFL has teamed up with TikTok as partner of the pregame event. 7,500 vaccinated health care heroes have been invited to attend the pregame event as well as the Super Bowl.

All Super Bowl activities will be conducted safely and adhere to Covid-19 protocols.

The NFL released the following details on the TikTok Tailgate:

“Fans watching from home in the U.S. and Canada can tune into @NFL on TikTok for access to two hours of live, exclusive pregame content. The NFL TikTok Tailgate will feature special guests from the NFL, TikTok creators, surprise musical performances, gameday cooking segments, and much more. The virtual experience will be streamed in full via @NFL on TikTok starting at 2:30PM ET/ 11:30 AM PT, and portions of Cyrus’ performance will be televised in the CBS Super Bowl LV Pregame Show.”

Cyrus announced her Super Bowl gig across her social media channels, including Twitter.

SUPER BOWL LV!!! 💗 🏈 I’ll be there for TIKTOK TAILGATE!!! I can’t wait to put on a show for the NFL’s honored guests before the game…. Health care workers from Tampa and around the country! Join the tailgate at 2:30 PM ET FEBRUARY 7 on @tiktok_us @ @cbstv ! #SBLV pic.twitter.com/MBibfx8XxF — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) January 24, 2021

Miley Cyrus released her seventh studio album, Plastic Hearts, late last year. Plastic Hearts made its debut in the top spot on Billboard’s Top Rock Albums chart. Cyrus’ seventh album snagged her the title of the most top 10 album debuts on that chart among female artists this century.







