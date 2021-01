‘Bull’ Season 5 Episode 7 Photos, Plot, Cast and Air Date

CBS has finally released a batch of photos from the upcoming season five episode seven of Bull. Episode seven, “The Head of the Goat,” was directed by Mike Smith from a script by Sarah H. Haught and will air on Monday, January 25, 2021 at 10pm ET/PT.

The season five cast is led by Michael Weatherly as Dr. Jason Bull. Freddy Rodriguez plays Benny Colón, Yara Martinez stars as Isabella “Izzy” Colón, Geneva Carr is Marissa Morgan, Jamie Lee Kirchner is Danny James, Christopher Jackson plays Chunk Palmer, and MacKenzie Meehan stars as Taylor Rentzel.

Episode seven guest stars include Daisy Garrison, Celeste Oliva, Deborah Hedwall, Kim Ramirez, Daniel Passaro, Alan R. Rodriguez, and Brian Gallagher. Stacey Oristano, Sammy Dell, Drew Logan Levy, Aiden Murray, and Tricia Alexandro also guest star.

“The Head of the Goat” Plot: Bull and Benny mount a difficult federal trial defense for a young mother accused of aiding and abetting her extremist husband in an act of domestic terrorism. When the controversial case makes news, Benny’s commitment to TAC complicates his burgeoning political career.

Series Description, Courtesy of CBS:

Bull stars Michael Weatherly as Dr. Jason Bull in a drama inspired by the early career of Dr. Phil McGraw, the founder of one of the most prolific trial-consulting firms of all time. Brilliant, brash and charming, Dr. Bull is the ultimate puppet master as he combines psychology, human intuition and high-tech data to learn what makes jurors, attorneys, witnesses and the accused tick. This season, Bull finds it harder than ever to navigate his personal life, as he balances fatherhood and his renewed relationship with Isabella “Izzy” Colón, his ex-wife. Izzy’s brother is Benny Colón, Bull’s trusted associate, a quick-witted lawyer who acts as defense attorney in the company’s mock trials.

Bull’s enviable group of experts at Trial Analysis Corporation shape successful narratives down to the last detail. In addition to Benny, his team includes Marissa Morgan, a neurolinguistics expert from the Department of Homeland Security who monitors shifting jury reactions in real-time for Bull; former NYPD detective Danny James, the firm’s tough but relatable investigator; Taylor Rentzel, a working mother and former colleague of Marissa’s who is an expert at coding and computer hacking; and Chunk Palmer, a former all-American lineman and stylist-turned-lawyer, who helps clients prepare their look and testimony for trial.

In high-stakes trials, Bull’s combination of remarkable insight into human nature, three Ph.D.’s and a top-notch staff creates winning strategies that tip the scales of justice in his clients’ favor.