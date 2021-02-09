BTS and MTV Team Up for ‘MTV Unplugged Presents: BTS’

MTV just announced today Grammy-nominated group BTS is set to perform on a special edition of its trailblazing and award-winning MTV Unplugged franchise. The worldwide music event MTV Unplugged Presents: BTS will build off the iconic series with a fresh new take, airing on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at 9pm ET/PT exclusively on MTV in the US. It will also air around the world beginning on that date.

The global sensations will be performing with all seven members. Back in November 2020 it was announced that Suga underwent shoulder surgery and would not be involved in upcoming BTS performances or activities while he recovered. In recent weeks fans have seen him back with members in photoshoots and he even performed with them in a couple of shows, including the New Year’s Eve Live special concert that was held by Big Hit Entertainment.

BTS are just the latest in a long string of top artists who’ve headlined MTV Unplugged. Past memorable performances include Nirvana, Eric Clapton, Alice in Chains, Mariah Carey, and the latest artist Miley Cyrus in November 2020. The group will bring their own flair to the iconic Unplugged format while performing from Seoul, South Korea. They’ll be offering their fans an intimate, front-row seat to never-before-seen versions of the group’s most career-defining hits and songs from their latest album BE (Essential Edition), which will be releasing before their Unplugged debut on February 19th.

BE, first released as the Deluxe Edition last November, peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. The album includes the No.1 hit singles “Dynamite” and “Life Goes On.”

In recent years, MTV and BTS have created some memorable moments and performances, including the group’s debut on the VMAs stage in August where they performed the first broadcast performance of “Dynamite” before racking up wins for Best Pop, Best Group, Best K-Pop and Best Choreography to bring their career total to six VMA wins. The group also celebrated their first-ever live appearance on MTV’s Fresh Out Live in February 2020 for the release of MAP OF THE SOUL: 7.

In the spring of 2020, MTV launched MTV Unplugged at Home to coincide with the launch of #AloneTogether, a global talent and social media-driven campaign to educate young people on the importance of social distancing in order to flatten the curve of the coronavirus.







