First Look: ‘Waffles + Mochi’ Photos Featuring Michelle Obama

Netflix just released the first group of photos for the live-action family-friendly series, Waffles + Mochi, featuring Michelle Obama. The single-camera series will premiere on March 16, 2021 and comes from Former President Barack Obama and Former First Lady Michelle Obama’s High Ground Productions.

The Obamas executive produce the educational series with Erika Thormahlen, Jeremy Konner, Tonia Davis, and Priya Swaminathan. Thormahlen and Konner serve as showrunners.

The talented puppeteers bringing the cute characters to life include Michelle Zamora (Waffles), Russ Walko (Mochi and Intercommy), Jonathan Kidder (Busy), Diona Elise Burnett (Steve the Mop and voice of Magicart), Taleia Gilliam (Shelfie), and Andy Hayward (puppet swing). Piotr Michael is the voice of Mochi and George Konner is the voice of Intercommy.

Netflix released the following synopsis of Waffles + Mochi:

“Once upon a thyme, deep in The Land of Frozen Food, lived two best friends named Waffles and Mochi with one shared dream: to become chefs! The only problem? Everything they cooked was made of ice. When these two taste-buddies are suddenly hired as the freshest employees of a whimsical supermarket, they’re ready for the culinary adventure of a lifetime.

With the help of friendly new faces like the supermarket owner, Mrs. Obama, and a magical flying shopping cart as their guide, Waffles and Mochi blast off on global ingredient missions, traveling to kitchens, restaurants, farms and homes all over the world, cooking up recipes with everyday ingredients alongside renowned chefs, home cooks, kids and celebrities.

Whether they’re picking potatoes in the Andes of Peru, sampling spices in Italy, or making Miso in Japan, these curious explorers uncover the wonder of food and discover every meal is a chance to make new friends. Waffles + Mochi is an exciting invitation to get kids and grown-ups cooking together in the kitchen and connecting to cultures around the globe.”







